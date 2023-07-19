35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor on Monoprice for just $270

With its unbelievable discounts on monitors, Monoprice’s anniversary sale is making waves among gamers. The Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor, normally priced at $400 is now available at just $270, saving you a whopping $130. With its combination of amazing specifications and features that meet gamers’ needs, this monitor is poised to redefine the game. In this article, we’ll examine the monitor’s main features and consider how Monoprice’s decision might affect the gaming monitor industry.

Credits: Digital Trends

Impressive Specifications:

With a 3440 x 1440 resolution, the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor offers a compelling visual experience while giving gamers breathtaking clarity and detail. A more immersive gaming experience is guaranteed by the larger 35-inch screen size, which raises the level of enjoyment from games as a whole.

Additionally, the monitor’s 120Hz refresh rate is an essential feature that reduces motion blur problems and gives players an advantage in fast-paced games. Players are guaranteed an excellent view from a variety of angles thanks to the AUO glass panel’s 178-degree viewing angles, which also minimize color changes and distortions.

Connectivity and Versatility:

The monitor’s numerous connecting choices are one of its advantages. With two HDMI 2.0 connections and two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, players have the flexibility to connect their preferred gaming PCs, gaming consoles, or other devices.

Another important benefit is the support for AMD FreeSync. It provides smoother gameplay and less screen tearing by coordinating the refresh rate of the monitor with the frame rate of the graphics card.

Enhanced Ergonomics and Mounting:

With configurable features, the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor prioritizes user comfort. An individual’s preferred viewing angle may be found by adjusting the vertical tilt level, which relieves strain during extended gaming sessions.

More possibilities for situating the monitor are provided by the addition of a detachable and movable stand, accommodating different work arrangements. The monitor is also VESA compatible, making it simple to install on walls for those looking for a space-saving alternative.

Comparison to Competing Displays:

The monitor stands out in the class of affordable gaming monitors while lacking some premium features like an IPS panel or DisplayHDR 400 support. While maintaining cost, its 1800R curvature exceeds that of standard monitors, enhancing the immersive gaming experience.

The Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor stands out among other displays in this price range for its exceptional attention to the unique requirements of gamers. It is an appealing choice for those looking for the finest gaming monitors on a tight budget due to the mix of resolution, refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync support.

Possible Impact on the Market:

The Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor from Monoprice, with its aggressive pricing and feature-rich offering, is going to upend the gaming monitor market. In order to stay competitive, rival brands might be forced to review their feature and pricing plans. This offer will surely be difficult for budget-conscious gamers to pass up, which could lead to an increase in demand for Monoprice goods. This action may potentially open the door for Monoprice to become a serious competitor in the gaming monitor market and increase its market share.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, for gamers looking to enhance their gaming setup without busting their budgets, the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor is without a doubt a remarkable choice. This monitor offers a level of performance typically only found in more expensive models thanks to its superb specifications and immersive features.

Gamers may enjoy clear images and rich colors that bring games to life with unmatched clarity thanks to a 3440 x 1440 resolution. The smooth and fluid gaming made possible by the 120Hz refresh rate makes it the perfect option for competitive gamers that seek a competitive edge. The curved panel design not only improves the aesthetics but also improves the gameplay by immersing players more fully in the action.

Another factor contributing to the monitor’s potential to have a large impact on the gaming monitor industry is its adaptability. Gamers may connect several devices, such as gaming PCs and consoles, invisibly thanks to the many connectivity choices, which include HDMI 2.0 connectors and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. This versatility allows for the best possible gaming setup.

Comments

comments