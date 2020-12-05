Netflix StreamFest: All you need to know for 5th and 6th December

Netflix is one of the oldest OTT (Over The Top) platforms founded back in 1997 by Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings. Since then, the US-based streaming platform has added thousands of TV shows, movies, documentaries and Netflix Original Content on its streaming platform.

The company’s primary business comes in from its subscription-based business model and the online streaming service is available all around the globe except for Mainland China, North Korea, Syria and Crimea due to several different regions but other than that, everyone can enjoy the digital content served on this brilliant OTT platform.

Netflix StreamFest:

Netflix being the most popular OTT platform for streaming online content comes up with innovative strategies every once in a while to keep their audiences engaged and hooked up to the platform.

This year, the US-based streaming platform has introduced “Netflix StreamFest” in India for one weekend i.e. 5th and 6th of December to provide non-subscribers of the platform to get a taste of the premium Netflix experience, free of cost.

As confirmed last week, the first-time ever StreamFest by Netflix will start at 12:01 AM on December 5 and end at 11:59 PM on December 6th.

The company says that the idea behind this free streaming opportunity is to allow keen non-subscribers to try-out the whole experience that the platform offers to its monthly subscribers. Non-subscribers will be able to stream every piece of content available on the platform, from endless TV shows to latest movies, popular and infamous documentaries and everything else the platform offers to its premium subscribers.

Apart from this, Netflix also creates original content which is sold under the banner “Netflix Originals” which can only be streamed on their platform and guess what, Netflix is offering all of Netflix Original content to non-subscribers during the two days StreamFest.

Isn’t it great? No other OTT platform has ever thought of such an idea before, even if they have, Netflix is the first one to try this out in India.

Netflix’s current subscription plans:

Netflix is currently offering a variety of subscription plans, specifically four which includes a mobile plan only for ₹199, a Basic Plan that starts at just ₹499, the user will have to pay ₹649 for the company’s Standard Plan and ₹799 for a Premium Plan.

The Basic Plan includes 1 screen at one-time limitation and the content can be streamed in Standard Definition video quality. The users can download content on only 1 phone or tablet.

The Standard Plan offers 2 screens at one time that can play content in Full HD- 1080p video quality and subscribers can also download content on 2 phones or tablets.

The Premium Plan allows users to stream Netflix’s content on 4 screens at one time which is available in Full HD 1080p and 4K resolution. If your device supports 4K resolution then you can enjoy the best experience that Netflix has to offer. Users can download their favourite content on 4 phones or tablets.

Why is Netflix StreamFest happening at all?

As everyone in India is still under constant threat of catching the Corona Virus, several offices, schools and colleges are closed. What do you expect people to do in so much free time? Stats say that they watch their favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms.

According to reports, the COVID-19 impact on Netflix has been extremely overwhelming as the platform gained more than 16 million new subscribers in the first three months of COVID-induced lockdowns.

It is not just with Netflix; almost every OTT Platform including the company’s biggest competitor, Amazon Prime Video has gained tremendous profits during this time. This effect is seen mainly because people are sitting at home and also because movie theatres were closed for several months during the nation-wide lockdown in India.

Netflix StreamFest is an attempt by the platform to lure more and more people to watch their content. All binge-watchers are invited to subscribe to the online streaming service in India. The idea behind StreamFest is to give non-subscribers a sweet taste of what Netflix is all about, what shows and movies do they offer, Netflix Original content and much more, free of cost for only two days- 48 Hours.

This is a strategic business move being made by the platform to compete against other OTT competitors in the market, especially Amazon’s Prime Video platform. Other competitors include Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5.

According to a survey, Netflix is the most popular OTT platform out there with over 60% majority but Amazon Prime Video has gained the most subscribers, especially during the lockdown.

Netflix StreamFest is a promotional strategy that is aimed to lure more and more Indian subscribers to its platform, allowing 48-hours of free trial will provide non-subscribers with an opportunity to judge which OTT platform serves the best content and user experience.

How to watch Netflix for free during StreamFest hours?

STEP 1: Download the Netflix mobile application on your smartphone or tablet from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, assuming you are a non-subscriber.

STEP 2: Quickly sign-up, create an account with basic details like name, e-mail address, phone number etc.

STEP 3: Once you have signed in, you will not get any option to add a payment method. Netflix will not ask you for your card details, you will directly be able to browse through all the content that Netflix offers to its subscribers.

However, if you sign-in and get a notification saying, “StremFest is at capacity”, don’t worry! The platform will notify you as soon as there is an empty slot available for you to watch your favorite content for free. This is because the company has set viewers limit on the platform during StreamFest so that every viewer can enjoy Netflix and get the best user experience.

It is also important to note that during the StreamFest, all viewers will be able to get their hands-on all Netflix-only features like “India’s Top 10 Show List”, Parental control, My List, Profiles etc.

Anyone who signs-in to avail the Netflix StreamFest will only get 1 screen at a time to watch content at Standard Definition video quality. This means that no other user can use your login details to watch free content during the StreamFest watch hours.

If you are not already a Netflix subscriber and keen to get your hands on the infamous “Netflix and Chill” experience, this weekend is the best chance for you to do all of that because as mentioned, Netflix will be free for everyone during 5th and 6th of December i.e. tomorrow and day after.

So, cancel all your plans, gather all your snacks and aim for the couch.