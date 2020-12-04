Netflix StreamFest: How to stream Netflix for free?

Netflix is giving out the Christmas and New Year gift in advance with the Netflix StreamFest. Netflix is ready to host a 48-hour charge-free window fest that will start from 5 Decembersharp at 12.01 am and will end on 6 Dec at 11.59 pm. Get all your office work done beforehand cause this offer here is not the one to miss.
Netflix StreamFest: When can you stream Netflix for free?
Netflix Streamfest commences this end of the week, December 5, and December 6. All the TV shows and motion pictures accessible on Netflix will be allowed to stream from 12:01 am IST on December 5, and you can get to the streaming service’s library until the clock hits 11:59 pm on December 6. That is an entire 48-hour window where you will stream all the TV shows and movies that Netflix has to bring to the table.
Netflix StreamFest: Learn how to start streaming for free!
To start with the Netflix Streamfest all you have to do is visit the Netflix Streamfest dedicated site. Once you are on Netflix, it will require you to enter your name, email address, and password and that’s all! You’ll be then ready to stream the multimedia on Netflix. You can also enjoy the streamfest by getting the Netflix app on your phone from the PlayStore/App Store and registering yourself in the same
In normal cases, Netflix asks you for payment information while setting up an account but during the Streamfest Nexflix will cut you this slack too. You can just set up your account with your name, email, and password. Easy peasy lemon squeezy!
StreamFest: What is the streaming quality?
After registering yourself on Netflix you can enjoy streaming any TV show or any movie in the standard definition of Netflix which is (480p). The only restriction that comes with Streamfest is that only one account holder will be able to stream from one account. In case you have been planning to stream the Streamfest with your sister’s account, we will suggest you change the plan to create your own account.
Netflix StreamFest: Best TV shows and movies
You’re surely familiar with the number of tiles of TV shows and movies Netflix offers. With so many options available, choosing one to watch in the Streamfest can be an overwhelming task. So here is a list of the best TV shows and movies that you can watch on Netflix.
- Money Heist
- Sacred Games
- Black Mirror
- Stranger Things
- Sherlock
- Narcos
- Daredevil
- Peaky Blinders
- The Big Bang Theory
- The IT Crowd
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Schitt’s Creek
- BoJack Horseman
- Rick and Morty
- Friends
- Derry Girls
- The Inbetweeners
- GLOW