Netflix to soon charge extra for password sharing 

Have you always been sharing your Netflix accounts with your loved ones? Well, you have to stop it as from now on Netflix will charge more for the subscription.

Yes, you read it right. Netflix on Tuesday announced officially that it will start charging extra fees for sharing account passwords by the next year onwards. The decision came after Netflix lost subscribers, which made it institute a new feature of adding an “extra fee” to your original Netflix plan if you wish to share your account with anyone.

Although the company didn’t exactly stipulate the price of these new fees, it has been experimented with in a few Latin American countries with each sub-account paying one-quarter extra than the standard plan. If Netflix decides to stick with this plan, then assumably each shared account member will have to pay between $3.50 and $4.

“Finally, we’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetizing account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023. After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the 5, excluding China and Russia, where we don’t operate. 6 ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (“extra member”), if they want to pay for family or friends. In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular.” Netflix expressed in its earnings reports.

Netflix used to provide free operation of shared accounts if the standard plan was active. However, this will stop after its global membership started to fall apart for the first time in a decade. According to sources, Netflix lost a total of $6 billion in a year due to account and password sharing facility.

“Everything the company is focused on, whether that’s on the content side, on marketing, lowering prices to the ad supported, the paid sharing, the thoughtful approach we’re doing there lines us up for a good next year.” CEO Reed Hastings expects a greater year for Netflix.

Netflix, as we all have heard, is a streaming and production company. The company started first by selling off DVDs. Netflix is available in almost every country except for China, North Korea, Syria, and Russia.