Netflix’s Resident Evil Live-Action Series Debuts In July

Netflix has released three posters for its upcoming Resident Evil live series, along with news that the horror show is coming to the streaming service in July. The official Twitter page of streaming giant Geeked announced that Resident Evil will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on Thursday, July 14.

Based on the popular video game series, the Netflix series will be the latest addition to the Resident Evil universe as well as other books, novels, movies, and more, with Bronwen Hughes from the talent behind “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead.” ) as executive producer and director (the first two episodes), and there is some hope that the huge Netflix series Resident Evil will be worth watching on streaming. The streaming giant also reminded fans of the Resident Evil cast, which was originally announced last June, including Lance Reddick (who plays Albert Wesker), Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunes.

Its first live-action series will be produced by Konstantin Films CEO Martin Moscovici, with Robert Kurzer and Oliver Burburn also serving as executive producers. The Teen Detective series is based on the book by Jonathan Stroud. The series’ stories will focus on Jade and Billy Wesker adopted daughters of series villain Albert Wesker, who survived a deadly apocalyptic virus outbreak triggered by The Umbrella Company.

Evil has Evolved. The new live action Resident Evil series premieres July 14. pic.twitter.com/f7mEH2LsjN — Netflix (@netflix) March 17, 2022

The upcoming series will span two timelines and follow Jade Wesker – daughter of familiar Resident Evil character Albert Wesker – as she navigates a world overrun by infected and insanely bloodthirsty creatures Trying to survive. Netflix previously confirmed that the live-action Netflix series Resident Evil will switch between two timelines, one depicting Jade Wesker and her sister as teenagers, and the other set in a future devastated by a deadly virus.

According to the show’s logline, the show takes place in 2036, or fourteen years after the T-virus caused the zombie apocalypse. The T-virus (also known as the tyrant virus) is a highly contagious virus that turns people into bloodthirsty zombies and is featured in promotional photos from the show.

The eight-episode season is produced by showrunner Andrew Dabb (of Supernatural fame) and features a fashionable and stylish cast that will see Lance Reddick, who you may know as the sinister “Charon” on the John Wick series, in no less sinister attire. . sunglasses by longtime Rezi villain Albert Wesker. The second adaptation of Netflix’s Resident Evil, a live-action escape through New Raccoon City with the Wesker Boys, hits Netflix on July 14.