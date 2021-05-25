Netizens react to the speculated Twitter and Facebook ban in India through Memes.

We have reached a point where the phrase ‘man is a social animal’ ought to be changed to ‘man is a social media animal.’ Particularly in a context wherein the world has closed down, the only peephole through which we could get a view of what is happening around us is through social media. However, it seems like there will soon be a bridle on that door. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram might be blocked in India from the 26th of May, and people are not okay with it. The ban is in response to the non-compliance to the new rules set by the Indian Government.

We might wake up tomorrow, and there will be no longer the three apps which we scroll through on a routine basis, and we as a matter of fact do not respond well when our routines are disturbed. And the rage is evident, for Twitter is filled with reactions and responses to the speculated ban, and not so surprisingly, most of them are in the form of memes. Seems like netizens are wielding the satire weapon for what might be the final fight, and what is even more ironic is the fact that from tomorrow there might not be a battleground.

Here is a compilation of the responses from Twitter

The situation is ironic and you cannot deny that

Goodbyes are definitely hard! And most people are still in denial.

#TwitterBan #FacebookBan Isn’t going to happen according to me🤷🏻‍♀️ No need to say farewell! pic.twitter.com/3uv9dbGqgl — Scherezade Shroff (@sherryshroff) May 25, 2021

You never know when it will be the last tweet or post. Apparently, that’s life (in India right now)

Not everybody is heartbroken about the news though.

It is time for that realisation to strike that a bridge goes both ways. Does the phrase ‘digging your own grave’ ring any bells here?

Modiji banning Facebook but at the same time thinking, how IT cell will work now? #FacebookBan pic.twitter.com/6M3CH2cn79 — 𝖘𝖞𝖊𝖉 𝖘𝖚𝖍𝖆𝖎𝖑 (@Lambda__Velorum) May 25, 2021

Talk about pleasant surprises.

Mark Zuckerberg after seeing Facebook ban trending #FacebookBan pic.twitter.com/mPLSvY6G0c — Kartik Shanbhag (@theshanbhag) May 25, 2021

This was only inevitable, and you should have seen it coming. After all, we are seeing new distortions of the definition of ‘democracy’ these days.

I thought China was trying to occupy Indian land.🙄 I didn't know it's already had.We are slowly converting.U can't say anything abt govt.U can't protest for your rights.U can't use social media etc! Why does it sound familiar 🤨 #ConspiracyAgainstIndia #TwitterBan #FacebookBan pic.twitter.com/LPxBbYcVOb — Abhinav Krishna (@DPowerBroker) May 25, 2021

Backup is mandatory. Since we don’t know what will hit us the next moment, it is only a given that we have a good arsenal of backup plans ready.

Facebook and Twitter gets Banned Twitter and Facebook may not be able to operate in india from may 26. Meanwhile people who will use this app by using VPN-#TwitterBan #FacebookBan https://t.co/Af3mJcaev6 pic.twitter.com/pS9Ar4h7pw — mani_chavan❤️ (@sarcastic_mani) May 25, 2021

The best example for flicking the switch in the blink of an eye.

Heartbreaks come in all shapes and sizes.

If you thought you were out of options, then you are absolutely wrong. You can finally get that time machine working, and go back to the 90’s.

For some, it is the purpose of their lives that is in question.