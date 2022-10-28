New CEO, New Twitter: Elon Musk to change certain bugs of Twitter, read to know more! 

After Elon Musk took over Twitter’s possession, after six months of conflict, the world will see many big changes that are going to be associated with it.

Twitter’s new CEO, Elon Musk recently changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit”.

Elon after attaining Twitter is hopeful to make several modifications essential for the platform. The following changes are:-

The first change Elon did was to fire the CEO, CFO, and some other executive members. Musk was very consistent at one thing and clear about it was to make Twitter a “free speech” social media platform. However, that particularly did not indicate that the platform will tolerate any sort of hate speech and abuse.

He will also work on restoring banned accounts. Recently, he talked about reviving Donald Trump’s Twitter account and many others. He felt that the ban was unnecessary and a mistake so restoring the account will prove the success of Musk’s succession.

An edit feature will be provided to people to further edit their tweets. This feature was in public demand for a very long time. The test for the feature was ongoing since last month.

Content moderation: Elon wants a platform where we can select our desired experience according to our preferences. For example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all generations. He has a vision for Twitter to become a common digital town square where people can discuss and debate all kinds of sentiments and things in one place.

To get rid of Twitter spam and scam bots like phishing scams and crypto get-rich-quick schemes. As Twitter has major issues with bots. This is also one of the reasons for Elon Musk backing out from the deal before.

To add, more employees may have to leave Twitter. Elon Musk visited the headquarters of Twitter located in San Francisco, where he talked with the employees about the necessary things that need to be taken care of. He expressed his views that he might have to fire more employees if found required.

Musk also mentioned that he doesn’t want Twitter to be the only social media app as it has much more potential by turning it into a “super-app”. Elon is furthermore trying to give access to Twitter to more and more countries.

So far we have caught the enthusiasm of Elon Musk to change a big platform like Twitter within years. Thus, in the coming years, we are likely to notice various changes made by him.