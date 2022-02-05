New confirmation for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Variant tipped online

As the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series approaches, it is the buzz of the town. The new flagship series will be unveiled on February 9, delivering the most sophisticated Android features to the market. Rumors about a 1TB edition of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have circulated for some time. More information about the subject may be found in the most recent news.

Will there be a 1TB variant for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The top-tier option will be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will compete with Apple’s iPhone Pro Max model. In the same vein, there was speculation of a 1TB edition of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Later, another report surfaced claiming that the forthcoming Ultra smartphone will not include a 1TB option.

Fans of Samsung were understandably unhappy. Another trusted tipper, on the other hand, claims the opposite. According to Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 1TB model. However, this strategy will be confined to a few markets. This is comparable to how, depending on the market, the phone will receive either the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or the Exynos 2200 SoC!

Can confirm 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra is a thing.

Though not for all markets. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 4, 2022

Leaked specifications for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We know that the next Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will resemble the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, including the S-Pen slot. The phone is said to include a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10+ compatibility. The display will purportedly have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750nits.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will also come with a quad-camera configuration, including a 108MP advanced camera sensor. In addition, Samsung is offering 45W fast charging capabilities on the Ultra variant, the most for any Samsung phone. More information on the phone will be available on February 9th.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB to arrive in India?

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB storage capacity will only be available in the United States and other key European regions, according to the source.

There is no indication on whether the 1TB model would be available in India. If the tipster is correct, India may not receive the large storage option. This indicates that the 512GB variant with 12GB RAM will most likely be exclusive to the Indian market.

