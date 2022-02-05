Memes on the rise as Jio network goes down in Mumbai

There is yet another deluge of memes on social media from a set of confused users from Mumbai who were placed in a rather precarious state when the Jio server went down. The network connection was suddenly hampered on Saturday leaving the users in splits. Quite naturally, social media particularly Twitter became the sounding board for their concerns. Whenever something goes down, memes go up on Twitter, and that has become a normal scenario these days.
Memes On The Rise
There is never a day when a meme can’t brighten your day or better, add a pinch of sarcasm to it. And these days, Twitterati’s natural response to anything and everything is a string of memes. As soon as people started facing trouble with the Jio network connection, they took to Twitter to report the problem as well to confirm that everyone was facing the same issue. Apparently, the network was down in Mumbai and the vicinity. As soon as there was consensus on the server being down, memes started their work, a chain reaction on the go.
Internet is a crucial part of everyday life and you cannot blame people if they get a bit frenzied after losing their precious internet connection, that too on a Saturday. Now let us flip through a couple of memes that began doing their rounds on Twitter following the network outage.
Meme-making is an art after all.
#Jiodown Let’s shift to Airtel 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5I8dWvEpW8
— Pranav Pawar (@PranavPawar832) February 5, 2022
#jiodown #jio #Mumbai #adagency #marketing #meme #advertising pic.twitter.com/rWG3TPY5PS
— Cosmic Entertainment (@CosmicEntIndia) February 5, 2022
Well, having to survive without the internet for a day is indeed a hard truth to digest
#Jiodown is trending.
Me whose Jio sim is still working properly :- pic.twitter.com/LMuAA9jZWp
— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 5, 2022
Nobody is laughing here.
Mukesh Ambani trying to fix "Jio Network"
#Jiodown pic.twitter.com/k9Me0UwyH5
— Rego fernando (@icareall_rf) February 5, 2022
Kudos to wise business decisions.
Google invested in Jio and Airtel. Now Jio is down but Airtel working fine.
Business funda : Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
Google: pic.twitter.com/rA8pKqqw4E
— How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) February 5, 2022
Every JIO user to Mukesh Ambani #Jiodown pic.twitter.com/v8zZojnKql
— Anish (@anish_dhingra09) February 5, 2022
Only time can tell who will have the last laugh
#Jiodown
Jio network down 😳 pic.twitter.com/RqSn6Cz1p5
— SOMAIYA Haresh (@SOMAIYAA43) February 5, 2022
#Jiodown
Vodafone & Airtel users pic.twitter.com/AO218M33Ic
— DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) February 5, 2022
Well, its officially gloating time for these three
Jio network down.#Jiodown
Meanwhile – pic.twitter.com/KibBi45kA2
— dr_sarcasticboy (@dr_sarcasticboy) February 5, 2022
It can’t get more accurate than this.
Jio network down in Mumbai@JioCare #Jiodown #networkdown pic.twitter.com/24xAsmWdnl
— Abdul Moeid (@smartyrockz) February 5, 2022
Situation of jio users after #Jiodown pic.twitter.com/AgF0HF8FOF
— 👷𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒 𝚖𝚊𝚗👷👉🏗️ (@Er_jasbharti) February 5, 2022
You cannot deny that it indeed has a huge silver lining
Jio user coming out of their phones #Jiodown pic.twitter.com/9r2rMrvDcZ
— Haanikaarak Bapu (@haanikaarakbapu) February 5, 2022
Well, something is definitely messed up
The connections are messed up right now 😵#Jiodown pic.twitter.com/4h0LGb44KN
— Aniruddha Sahoo ☘️🏁 (@aniruddha_sho) February 5, 2022