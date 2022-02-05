Memes on the rise as Jio network goes down in Mumbai

There is yet another deluge of memes on social media from a set of confused users from Mumbai who were placed in a rather precarious state when the Jio server went down. The network connection was suddenly hampered on Saturday leaving the users in splits. Quite naturally, social media particularly Twitter became the sounding board for their concerns. Whenever something goes down, memes go up on Twitter, and that has become a normal scenario these days.

Memes On The Rise

There is never a day when a meme can’t brighten your day or better, add a pinch of sarcasm to it. And these days, Twitterati’s natural response to anything and everything is a string of memes. As soon as people started facing trouble with the Jio network connection, they took to Twitter to report the problem as well to confirm that everyone was facing the same issue. Apparently, the network was down in Mumbai and the vicinity. As soon as there was consensus on the server being down, memes started their work, a chain reaction on the go.

Internet is a crucial part of everyday life and you cannot blame people if they get a bit frenzied after losing their precious internet connection, that too on a Saturday. Now let us flip through a couple of memes that began doing their rounds on Twitter following the network outage.

Meme-making is an art after all.

Well, having to survive without the internet for a day is indeed a hard truth to digest

#Jiodown is trending. Me whose Jio sim is still working properly :- pic.twitter.com/LMuAA9jZWp — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 5, 2022

Nobody is laughing here.

Kudos to wise business decisions.

#Jiodown Google invested in Jio and Airtel. Now Jio is down but Airtel working fine. Business funda : Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Google: pic.twitter.com/rA8pKqqw4E — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) February 5, 2022

Only time can tell who will have the last laugh

Well, its officially gloating time for these three

It can’t get more accurate than this.

You cannot deny that it indeed has a huge silver lining

Jio user coming out of their phones #Jiodown pic.twitter.com/9r2rMrvDcZ — Haanikaarak Bapu (@haanikaarakbapu) February 5, 2022

Well, something is definitely messed up