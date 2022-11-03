New ‘Edit’ Feature to be Introduced on Twitter

Elon Musk who has recently acquired one of the most popular social media companies, Twitter is all set to roll out a new feature on the social media platform which is the ‘edit’ feature. Read the entire article to learn more about this feature.

About the new feature

The new boss, Elon Musk has been making a lot of changes in Twitter ever since he acquired the company. First was the monetization of ticks and now comes the edit feature. Using this feature, people can easily edit their tweets. This feature will be free and available for all users from November 7. The company has been testing this feature for a while now and it’s finally rolling it out. This feature will prove to be extremely useful for the people who are on Twitter because it will let you correct typos, correct grammatical errors, adds tags, etc. Although once the tweet is edited, it will be displayed with a timestamp, icon, and label thus signifying that the original tweet has been modified.

About the paid blue ticks

In order to have a verified account and get a blue tick, Twitter users will now have to scope out $8 every month. The blue tick has a lot of advantages as in, as it will make an account look reliable and save the users from spam. He also said that the price of the subscription will be “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity” hinting at a possible global launch of Twitter Blue. Apart from the “blue tick”, those who subscribe to ‘Blue for $8 per month’ will also get “priority in replies, mentions and search – which is essential to defeat spam/scam, the ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads.”

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most well-known and popular social media companies in the world. It gives people the liberty to express themselves in the briefest way possible. People can post about their lives, about the news, and about their opinions in limited words. This social media platform is a way for people to make an impact with just a couple of lines stating their point which is what makes the platform interesting. Twitter has been recently acquired by Elon Musk and has been going through a lot of changes right from the firing of its CEO, Mr.Parag Agarwal to the introduction of new features. There are rumors that Donald Trump might make a comeback on the social media platform.