New England Patriots Ink A Four-Year Deal With Web3 Firm Chain

A four-year marketing deal has been finalized between the Web3 software firm chain and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a subsidiary of the Kraft Group. The deal would make the firm the “official blockchain and Web3 sponsor” for the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium, and Patriot Place. The information from the press release state that Chain and Kraft Sports + Entertainment will collaborate to develop “state-of-the-art Web3 experiences” for both Patriots and Revolution fans. The integration would go a long way in tailoring unique and novel experiences and opportunities for the supporters. It is clear that a cauldron of expectations is pegged to the deal. Read along to know more.

The What and Why

The deal strives toward making the Kraft organization the leading player in the NFL space and to make sure that all its verticals get the necessary tech support and backing. According to Deepak Thapliyal, the Chain CEO, “the vision is to be the tech stack and backbone for all the possible verticals for the Kraft organization which includes Patriots, Revolutions, Gillette, etc. to ensure they become the NFL leader in this space. We plan to offer very unique Web3 and NFT integrations for them throughout this partnership.”

Kraft Group is a conglomeration of private corporations which began its journey back in the year 1998. It operates mainly within the sectors of sports, manufacturing, and real estate. Make sure to not confuse this with the food manufacturers Kraft Foods.

The New England Patriots franchise was purchased by the Kraft Group in the year 1994 for a record fee of $172 million. Since then, the team has witnessed several colors of success with the CEO Robert Kraft steering them to a total of six Vince Lombardi trophies from ten Super Bowl appearances.

Another similar marketing deal was signed by the New England Patriots last year with Socios, a sports token platform with the goal of enhancing fan engagement through novel Web3 experiences. It is still not clear how this will converge with the latest Chain sponsorship.