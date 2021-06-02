New Feature Rolled Out On Aarogya Setu That Shows Vaccination Status

The official Indian app to trace the spread of COVID-19 and know the number of cases near the user has just recently, rolled out a new feature, that displays the status of the vaccination of the app users on the platform. If the user has been fully vaccinated, i.e., if he/she has inoculated both the doses of the vaccine, then the application will display a small blue shield and blue ticks on the user’s profile.

The blue tick will show up on the profile after 2 weeks of the person getting their second dose and fully vaccinated. The Aarogya Setu will use the digital platform CoWIN, which manages the vaccination process in the country, to verify their vaccination status of the user’s vaccination, before the user is awarded with the coveted shield badge and the blue tick. The people who have been vaccinated with only the first dose of the vaccination will only have a blue coloured thin border with their vaccination status on their home screen or profile along with a single tick on the logo of the Aarogya Setu app.

The announcement of the new feature being rolled out was done on Tuesday, June 1, by the Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics. The statement given by the Ministry said- “Aarogya Setu has rolled out a feature to update vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app.”

All the users on the Aarogya Setu application will have an option that says to “Update the Vaccination Status”, if they have not yet filled out the self-assessment on the Aarogya Setu app. Once the self-assessment is complete on the application, the profile of the users who have taken the first dose of vaccination will display the tab of “partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)”, on the home screen of the Aarogya Setu app.

The process is based on the declaration of the status of the user’s vaccination when the self-assessment was filled. The unverified status then changes into verified after an OTP based verification is done from the CoWIN backend.

“On taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, those users who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will get the tab of ‘partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)’ on the home screen of Aarogya Setu. This is based on the declaration of vaccination status given by the user during the self-assessment. The unverified status becomes verified after an OTP based check from the CoWIN backend,” the statement by the Ministry said.

Currently, over 19 Crore Indians are using the Aarogya Setu app.