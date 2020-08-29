Nitin Gupta’s new fintech startup UniOrbit raises $20 million in funding. The startup has not been launched yet. According to some sources, the seed round could raise up to $40 -$45 million in funding and will be led by Accel and Lightspeed.

UniOrbit might also offer credit cards to small and medium businesses. Sources from other websites said, “It’s likely to launch a credit card focused on small and medium enterprises”. And “Gupta has roped in two more individuals as core founding members from the financial services sectors and is currently hiring across product, tech and operations.”

Other startups of Nitin Gupta

One of the startups of Nitin Gupta is PayU. It is also a fintech company that provides payment technology to online merchants. It was founded in 2002. The startup allows online businesses to accept and process payments through payment methods that can be integrated with web and mobile applications.

Another startup of Nitin Gupta is Khojguru. It is an IT services firm that provides various products and services to its vast base of users. They continue to increase their customer bases day-by-day. They have always worked hard to achieve the company’s vision of excellent service and products.

Nitin Gupta’s Journey to UniOrbit

After staying the CEO of PayU for approximately five years, and Nitin then joined as the CEO of Ola Financial services in December 2017 and worked there for two and a half years before quitting. Reports suggest that Gupta has been working on a big project for quite some time now. UniOrbit might be this big break for him.

Though according to some sites and reports the company may dilute over half of it in the seed round, but it won’t raise money for the next two years.

At a time when implementing new ideas are proving to be a struggle, this man Nitin Gupta has already been a part of so many startups. If you don’t have a reason or motivation to start your won company, then his hard work does have the power to influence you.

Do you have a compelling idea and the dedication that it takes to start a company? Then for funding, you might take a look into Mela Ventures. If you found our content informative, then like and share with your friends. And let us know in the comments below if you think the new fintech startup UniOrbit will do well.