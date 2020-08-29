Elon Musk Unveils Neuralink Brain Computer Implanted in Pigs

Elon Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur neuroscience startup Neuralink on Friday, revealed a pig that has had a coin-sized computer chip in its brain for two months, demonstrating an early step towards the goal of curing human diseases with the same type of implant.

Neuralink, co-founded by the Musk in the year 2016. It aims to implant wireless brain-computer interfaces that include thousands of electrodes in the most complex human organ to help cure neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer and spinal cord and fuse humankind with AI.

“An implantable device can actually solve these problems,” Musk said on a webcast Friday, mentioning ailments such as memory loss, hearing loss, depression and insomnia

But Musk said the focus of Friday’s event was recruiting.

“We’re not trying to raise money,” Musk said. “We’re trying to convince great people to come work at Neuralink.”

Musk has a history of brining together diverse experts to drastically accelerate the development of innovations previously limited to academic labs, which includes the SpaceX, rocket, hyperloop and and Tesla.