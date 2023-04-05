New Leak Reveals Updated Color and Storage Options for Google Pixel 7a

Google is set to release a new addition to its Pixel line of smartphones, the Pixel 7a. A recent leak has revealed some updated color and storage options for the upcoming device. According to the leak, the Pixel 7a will come in two new colors: “Stormy” and “Iris”. It will also feature a storage option of 256GB, which is a first for the Pixel line.

Google Pixel 7a to come in new color options and larger storage sizes, according to latest leak

The Pixel 7a is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and will feature 6GB of RAM. The device will also come with a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is expected to have a 12-megapixel sensor. One of the biggest selling points of the Pixel 7a is its software, which is expected to be the latest version of Android 13. Google’s Pixel line is known for its clean Android experience, and the Pixel 7a is no exception.

The leak also suggests that the Pixel 7a will come with a 4,400mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging. It is expected to have a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pixel 7a is expected to be released in the summer of 2023, likely in July or August. It is expected to be priced similarly to the Pixel 6, starting at around $699.

Overall, the Pixel 7a is shaping up to be a solid mid-range smartphone with some impressive specs and features. Its clean Android experience and updated color and storage options make it a worthy contender in the competitive smartphone market. We look forward to seeing more details about the Pixel 7a as its release date approaches.

