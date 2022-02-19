New leaked rumors for Google Pixel 7 series

The Google Pixel 7 won’t be available for at least a year, but our interest in Google’s 2022 flagship has already been sparked. With both the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro appearing to be the company’s most important phones ever by a wide margin, we’re looking forward to seeing how Google can expand on its new Tensor chipset and enhanced camera systems.

Similarly, we’d like to hear what Google plans to do about the Pixel 6 series’ flaws, including as short battery life and limited specifications on the entry-level device. Because the Pixel 6 was only released a few months ago, there aren’t many rumors to go on right now. However, early clues are beginning to emerge, and we also know exactly what we’d like to see on the Pixel 7.

Read on for the latest Google Pixel 7 rumors, as well as a rundown of everything we’d want to see Google accomplish with its next flagship phone. If you’re interested in other future Google gadgets, you should also read our Google in 2022 post for some foresight.

Leaked release date and pricing for Google Pixel 7

Over the last few years, Google’s phone release timetable has proven to be rather consistent. As a result, in the absence of further concrete reports, we’d bet on Google reveals the Pixel 7 in October 2022. In terms of pricing, we really hope Google maintains it as cheap as it has with the Pixel 6 series. With the Pixel 6 starting at $699/£599 and the Pixel 6 Pro starting at $899/£849, these two phones are hundreds of dollars or pounds less than their flagship rivals. If Google can provide the next generation of Pixels at a comparable level, it will entice many people away from other Android companies.

New Rumors about Google Pixel 7 series

First and foremost, one that you may have previously predicted. Google is reportedly working on a second-generation Tensor processor, which would be a successor to the first-generation Tensor featured in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Updating the CPU in the Pixel 7 is an apparent step forward from the Pixel 6, and there is no indication of what Google would modify, beyond the standard increases to processing power and energy efficiency that chipsets strive for every year.

Adding to that, 9to5Google has discovered evidence linking the new second-generation Tensor chipset to two upcoming Pixel smartphones, which it believes are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

According to the site’s source, the chipset is known as the ‘GS201,’ and it is tied to an unreleased Samsung modem known as the ‘g5300b.’ This new modem is then linked to two smartphones codenamed Cheetah and Panther, which 9to5Google believes are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

It’s the closest we’ve had to confirm that development on the gadgets is underway, so anticipate more information to emerge soon. Another possible rumor is that Google will include an under-display selfie camera in the next-generation Pixel.

This is based on a patent submitted by Google, which builds on the basic under-display selfie camera technology present on certain phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the ZTE Axon 30 by employing a mirror system to reveal either the camera or a section of the display as needed. Because this is simply a patent, it might be years before it is ready for use, if it ever materializes at all. It would, however, be an excellent headline feature for a future Pixel.

Leaks we know so far about Google Pixel 7 Series?

The paucity of Pixel 7 speculations hasn’t stopped us from creating our own wish list. If anything, we hope that Google is soliciting ideas for their future phone.

A more trustworthy fingerprint scanner

In our evaluations, we criticized the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s under-display fingerprint scanner. This is Google’s first effort at placing a fingerprint scanner beneath the screen; before, the firm positioned a fingerprint reader on the back of its phones. However, this does not justify the scanner’s unreliability.

We’d be perfectly content if Google simply worked out the quirks in its present optical fingerprint reader. Similarly, using Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner system (seen in the Samsung Galaxy S21), which utilizes soundwaves to identify your prints and is, therefore, less impacted by screen scratches, might be a decent option.

Another possibility is that Google will abandon the fingerprint sensor entirely in favor of face recognition unlocking as it did with the Google Pixel 4.

However, the technology didn’t perform particularly well, and it would need a lot of improvement before it was as seamless and dependable as Apple’s Face ID system. It may also necessitate a return to a bigger top bezel to accommodate the required sensors.

Another camera on the Pixel 6’s basic model

Google has perhaps underserved the Pixel 6 by providing it with only two back cameras. It’s the same as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4, as well as the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, but it’s still disappointing given that some luxury phones now feature up to four cameras plus a depth sensor (such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra).

A telephoto lens would be the natural choice for a third camera on the standard Pixel 7, even if its magnification wouldn’t equal the Pro model’s 4x optical zoom.

A depth camera for more accurate portrait images and better AR functionality, as well as a specialized macro camera for ultra close-up shots, may be useful additions.

Increased battery life

Given the size of the batteries in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (4,614 mAh and 5,000 mAh, respectively), it doesn’t appear like the batteries are too little. Instead, Google should presumably concentrate on making the most of the power available within the cells.

