Risk of Covid has reduced but world will see another pandemic : Bill Gates

According to CNBC, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, COVID-19 dangers have decreased, but it is almost certain that the world will face another pandemic.

According to Bill Gates, huge segments of the world’s population have attained a certain level of protection against coronavirus. He also stated that the Omicron variety had reduced the severity of the virus.

Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at Germany’s annual Munich Security Conference that a hypothetical new pandemic would most likely be caused by a pathogen other than the coronavirus family. However, he said that developments in medical technology should help the globe tackle it more effectively if investments are made now.

“We’ll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time,” Gates predicted. Gates stated that two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the worst impacts had receded as large swaths of the world population have obtained some kind of immunity. Its severity has also decreased with the most recent omicron version.

However, Gates stated that in many locations, this was due to the virus itself, which builds immunity and has “done a greater job of spreading to the whole population than we have with vaccinations.” “The chance of severe disease, which is mainly associated with being elderly and having obesity or diabetes, those risks are now dramatically reduced because of that infection exposure,” he stated.

According to Gates, it is now “too late” to meet the World Health Organization’s target of vaccinating 70% of the global population by mid-2022. At the moment, 61.9 percent of the world’s population has gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in collaboration with the Wellcome Trust in the United Kingdom, has donated $300 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which helped develop the Covax initiative to supply vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

The CEPI hopes to fund $3.5 billion in order to reduce the time it takes to produce a new vaccine to 100 days.