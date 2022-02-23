New Renders for Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 leaked online

Samsung recently conducted its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, during which it debuted the Galaxy S22, the company’s next modern smartphone model.

The South Korean tech juggernaut promised the next big products again for world in much less than a week, and it is expected to be presented at the Mobile World Congress 2022 event in Barcelona at the end of this month.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 laptops is reported to be the upcoming gadget from Samsung’s bucket. While the rumour mill continues to spin, we at Giznext have managed to get our hands on exclusive render photos and a few more tidbits about the next Galaxy series laptop.

The photographs show the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 in the Burgundy Red colour option. Notably, there are rumours that this laptop will be available in a variety of colours.

Leaked renders for Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2

The leaked renderings of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 have been published, according to a report by GizNext in partnership with the well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks), displaying the gadget from all sides. According to the study, the factory schematics papers identify this laptop as “mars 2.” It appears to be the second generation device, which will have a bigger mouse trackpad and a more roomy keypad.

And here comes your very first look at which I assume will be unveiled as the #SamsungGalaxyBookPro2360 through gorgeous 5K renders! On behalf of @GizNext -> https://t.co/hWregxEZf7 pic.twitter.com/yXzQ6pBwIg — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 21, 2022

This isn’t unexpected, given that the Galaxy Book 360 was called “mars.” It’s worth mentioning that Samsung is still yet to finalize the Galaxy Book Pro 360 name. Nonetheless, based on the information presented, the Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 looks to be the device’s name.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 is also expected to keep its predecessor’s 360-degree folding design. Apart from these features, the renderings indicate display bezels and hinges that are identical to those of the original Samsung Galaxy Book 360.

According to the source, the forthcoming Samsung laptop may not have compatibility for the S Pen. A 15-inch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB Type-C connectors, and a microSD card slot are all expected. In addition, the laptop may be used as a tablet. According to these leaked renderings, there isn’t much of a difference in terms of surface and design.

Nonetheless, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 2 is expected to be released with a new CPU. For those unfamiliar with the original model, it came with 11th Gen Intel i3, i5, and i7 CPUs. Furthermore, considering Samsung’s and Microsoft’s collaborations, we may anticipate the laptop to arrive with Windows 11 and One UI Book 4 preinstalled.

Also Read: