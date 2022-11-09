New Research States That Apple is Tracking You When its Own Privacy Settings Say its Not

According to the latest research, Apple is tracking you even when its own privacy settings say it’s not. Apple does portray that it is the best phone to maintain your privacy but the inside story is that the company still tracks you with the help of its own apps even when the user turns off the tracking from the settings. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the privacy

The talk about iPhone is that it is the best phone to have if you want to maintain your privacy. But the company actually tracks all its users and it has been proven by two security researchers, Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj. They took a look at the data collected by the Apple apps.“The level of detail is shocking for a company like Apple,” Mysk told Gizmodo.

They found out that the Apple store collected information about everything the user including whatever they searched for, keyboard languages, and every other intricate detail about the user’s activity on the phone.

“Opting out or switching the personalization options off did not reduce the amount of detailed analytics that the app was sending,” Mysk said. “I switched all the possible options off, namely personalized ads, personalized recommendations, and sharing usage data and analytics.” “I expected from a company like Apple, which believes that privacy is a fundamental human right, to collect more generic analytics,” Mysk said.

About Apple

Apple is one of the most popular information technology companies. It comes under the top 5 American information technology companies. The company is known for its amazing products especially its iPhones, which have some excellent features. The company recently released its latest iPhone 14 which looks absolutely stunning and has some excellent features. But it did receive some mixed reviews. Steve Jobs’s daughter, Eve Jobs did say that people replacing their iPhone 13 with iPhone 14 are literally wasting their money because there is not much difference between the two iPhones.

About Tim Cook

Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple.”The intense pressure of setting and executing Apple’s progression with deep precision, and of taking responsibility for the company’s effects on society, is almost unimaginable,” Laurene Powell Jobs wrote. “Yet Tim does it with compassion and discipline, turning to nature to replenish his spirit.”Since Steve Jobs died, Tim Cook has handled the company with effective leadership. “There’s no one formula for innovation,” Cook said. “What we do is we have a culture of creativity and a culture of collaboration. These two things together, when they intersect, create enormous innovation.”