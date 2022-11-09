Hackers Dump Australian Health Records Online After Insurer Refuses to Pay Ransom

According to recent reports, hackers dump Australian health records online after insurer refuses to pay the ransom. All these records have now been uploaded on the dark web. Read the entire article to understand this news piece.

About the Australian health records

“Like millions of other Australians, my family was caught up in the Medibank breach & today we’re learning our personal data is on the dark web. Our worst data breach nightmares are playing out in real-time, as our existing laws & data protection systems are no match for hackers,” David Shoebridge, a Senator with the Australian Greens political party, tweeted on Wednesday.

“We are doing business, even if it is not legal, and we are worried about our reputation. This is the key to payments,” the response from the hackers reads.“We are interested in getting money, not destroying your company,” the hackers continue.

These hackers did ask Medibank to pay the ransom, but the insurance company refused to do so. By posting health records on the dark web for everyone to see, the hackers have put patients at risk who have taken treatment for their mental and eating disorders. Some people might not be comfortable with letting the world know that they go to therapy, and by posting these records online, the hackers have put them in a difficult position.

Many people have criticized Medibank for its delayed reaction to the hack. Initially, the insurance company underestimated the hackers and said that they think that the hackers could not have stolen such sensitive information but their assumption was wrong as all that information got posted on the internet.

About Medibank

For people who do not know anything about Medibank, this article will tell you everything you need to know regarding this institution. Medibank is a health insurance company in Australia. It is a well-reputed organization and has been there for quite a long time, with approximately 45 years of experience. The purpose of the organization is to work towards the betterment of the health of Australians and thereby make their life better. The mission of the company is just that it wants to be the best. It wants to be the best health insurance company in Australia and provide people with a better life so that they can have a bright future ahead of themselves. The insurance company contributes significantly to Australia’s healthcare sector. This company came into existence in the year 1976.