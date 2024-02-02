After leading the company for fifteen years, Supermassive Games’ founders are departing. As one of the top creators of narrative horror games with a choice-driven format since the release of Until Dawn in 2015, the company is undoubtedly in a great spot right now. Pete and Joe Samuels have decided to stand away and start “cheering from the sidelines,” despite the fact that that beloved classic is scheduled to receive a significant update for the PS5 and PC releases.

Co-founders Joe and Pete Samuels of Supermassive Games have departed the business. The British studio announced the news on Linkedin, as observed by GameRant. Pete Samuels has been the CEO of the Until Dawn and Dark Pictures Anthology developer for the last fifteen years, therefore his exits are noteworthy. As the studio’s director of commercials, Joe played a crucial role as well.

Supermassive Games revealed in a recent LinkedIn post that its co-founders, Pete and Joe Samuels, are leaving their positions.

“After 15 amazing years, we say goodbye to our founders. Pete and Joe – thank you for creating the Supermassive Games story that we will continue to write. Your Supermassive legacy will live on,” reads the studio’s statement. “We all wish you both the very best of luck in your next chapter!”

Pete Samuels explained his decision to quit the studio in his piece. As stated in the declaration, “healthy grounds” are the most important factor.

“My decision is entirely on healthy grounds and hasn’t been taken lightly. I am, and always will be, proud of what Joe Samuels and I founded all those years ago and filled with admiration for the Supermassive Team and the amazing things that they have achieved,” wrote Pete.

For the company that developed Until Dawn and Dark Pictures Anthology, the exits are noteworthy because Joe served as the studio’s Commercial Director and Pete served as CEO for the last fifteen years. Supermassive Games’s recently hired CEO, Robert Henrysson, will now lead the business.

Change in the leadership

The change in leadership occurred less than two years after Supermassive, which employed 300 people at the time of its founding in 2008, was purchased by Nordisk Games. Robert Henrysson, the new CEO of Supermassive, was previously chairman and interim CEO of Just Cause creator Avalanche Studios. He is presently a partner at Nordisk Games.

Henrysson expressed gratitude for the “privilege and honor” of taking over Supermassive and expressed plans to make the firm a global leader in film production.

“I’m exceptionally fired up about working with the management and all the talented people in the studio to continue developing Supermassive Games position as one of the leading studios in the world,” he wrote on Linkedin. “We’re just getting started.”

With Pete and Joe Samuels out of the picture, it will be interesting to see how Supermassive develops. Shacknews wishes them well in their future pursuits. Visit Shacknews often for the most recent information about Supermassive Games and its games. Later in 2024, Supermassive plans to release an improved version of Until Dawn on the PC and PS5, with Henrysson leading the firm.