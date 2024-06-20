OnePlus has announced a groundbreaking development with the launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, scheduled for release early next week in China. This upcoming smartphone is set to feature the latest glacier battery technology, promising significant advancements in battery performance and longevity.

Here’s everything you need to know about this innovative battery and the Ace 3 Pro’s other features.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro – A Thinner, More Efficient Battery

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will debut with a 6,100 mAh glacier battery, which is notably thinner than the standard 5,000 mAh batteries found in most modern smartphones. OnePlus claims this new battery can retain 80% of its capacity even after four years of use, a significant improvement in battery life longevity.

Cutting-Edge Battery Improvement!

The glacier battery is a result of OnePlus’s collaboration with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers. This partnership has led to the development of a new battery chemistry featuring a silicon-carbon negative electrode. This innovative design not only enhances the battery’s capacity but also reduces its thickness to just 5.51mm.

Fast Charging Capabilities

The 6,100 mAh battery on the Ace 3 Pro supports up to 100W fast charging. OnePlus has provided impressive figures: the battery can be fully charged in just 36 minutes. This rapid charging capability ensures that users can quickly power up their devices and get back to their activities with minimal downtime.

OnePlus has emphasized the energy density of the new battery, which stands at 763Wh/L. This high energy density is achieved through the use of high-strength, ultra-thin copper foil and a bionic honeycomb structural design. These elements ensure safety with a low voltage drop and stable power delivery, making the battery both efficient and reliable.

Also Read: Future flagship – Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Camera Details are OUT!

Enhanced User Experience

The advancements in battery technology allow for a reduction in battery volume by 3%, while increasing the capacity by 23.1% (an additional 1,100 mAh). This means that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro can offer extended usage times. According to OnePlus, just five minutes of charging can provide two hours of continuous gaming or 3.5 hours of video streaming on platforms like TikTok.

Powering the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which is expected to launch as the OnePlus 13R in India, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This high-performance chipset, combined with the advanced battery technology, ensures that the Ace 3 Pro will deliver a top-tier user experience, catering to both gaming enthusiasts and power users.

Also Read: Gaming Laptop maker, Gigabyte launches Aorus 16X, G6X AI-Powered Gaming Laptops

Conclusion

With the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus is pushing the boundaries of smartphone battery technology. The introduction of the 6,100 mAh glacier battery marks a significant leap forward, offering a thinner design, faster charging, and longer-lasting performance.

As the smartphone industry continues to evolve, innovations like these are crucial in meeting the demands of modern users who require more from their devices. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, with its cutting-edge battery technology and powerful specifications, is set to be a game-changer in the market.

Stay tuned for the official launch next week in China, and the subsequent global debut of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. This device promises to set new standards in smartphone performance and battery technology.

READ MORE

SOURCE