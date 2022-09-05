New Version of Data Protection Bill On its Way

According to recent reports, the new version of the Data Protection Bill will come out soon as told by the country’s IT Ministry. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Statements given by Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw “We will be coming up with a new version of the Data Protection Bill, and the Digital India Act is also in the works. What we are looking at is making the online world more accountable for what is being published there.” Whether it is the G20 group, there is a clear consensus that we have to make sure that technology providers are also more accountable for what they are providing,” he added.“Very soon, we will be coming up with a telecom bill. I am sure all of you are aware that the role of telecom in the digital world is very important – practically everything is consumed through mobile phones,” he said.”The Joint Parliamentary Committee did very extensive work. They consulted a very large number of stakeholders. After it, the Joint Committee of Parliament gave a very comprehensive report which recommended 81 amendments in a Bill that was of 99 sections, it was practically rewriting the entire bill. Apart from the amendments, they were some 12 major suggestions were there from the committee,” he had said.

About the Data Protection Bill

This bill deals with protecting the data of the citizens but it was withdrawn by the government which is why a new version of the bill will be coming out soon enough. The major motive of the bill was to protect the privacy of people. The withdrawal of the bill was explained by Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said “The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was deliberated in great detail by the Joint Committee of Parliament. 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made toward a comprehensive legal framework for the digital ecosystem. Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw ‘The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019’ and present a new Bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework.” It was told by many startups that the bill was difficult to comply with so therefore there is a new bill that is coming which will be easy to follow. For people who don’t know much about Ashwini Vishnaw, he is an Indian politician who is currently heading communication and electronic technology in India.