Letitia James Takes On Cerebral’s Unfair Cancellation Process and Manipulative Tactics

In a significant move against deceptive subscription practices, New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday announced the successful resolution of a case against online mental health service provider Cerebral. The legal action, yielding a substantial settlement exceeding $740,000, focused on Cerebral’s convoluted cancellation process. This development follows closely on the heels of the Attorney General’s recent lawsuit against Cerebral Radio, highlighting a pattern of consumer protection violations within the industry.

Investigation Reveals Deceptive Practices

The New York Office of the Attorney General (OAG) delved into an investigation of Cerebral’s subscription practices, uncovering not only a burdensome cancellation process but also unethical conduct such as the manipulation of online reviews. These findings prompted the OAG to demand significant changes from Cerebral, coupled with financial restitution for affected consumers.

Substantial Restitution and Improved Processes

As part of the settlement, Cerebral is forced to pay a substantial $540,000 in restitution to over 16,500 New Yorkers who encountered challenges in canceling their subscriptions. Additionally, the mental health service provider is required to revamp its cancellation process to make it more user-friendly.

Attorney General James asserted, “Subjecting New Yorkers to stressful and prolonged delays when attempting to cancel a mental health care subscription is unacceptable. It is illegal and unjust to force consumers to invest extra time or navigate through unnecessary obstacles to terminate a subscription they no longer require.” This firm stance aligns with her recent legal action against SiriusXM, where she pursued a lawsuit against the company for intentionally imposing an extended and burdensome cancellation process on consumers.

Exposing Exploitative Tactics

Cerebral, which provides virtual mental health treatment services came under scrutiny as consumers reported difficulties in canceling their subscriptions. The OAG uncovered that the company exploited delays in the cancellation process to impose additional charges. This included billing consumers for an additional month’s service when the delay extended into a new billing cycle.

Holistic Settlement Terms

Beyond financial restitution, the settlement mandates a $200,000 penalty for Cerebral and requires the company to establish a more straightforward “click-to-cancel” process. Furthermore, Cerebral is instructed to limit its attempts to retain subscribers to a single endeavor after an expressed intent to cancel. Automatic refunds must be issued within 90 days to consumers who were erroneously charged during the cancellation process.

“The law is clear that companies must make it easy and simple to terminate a subscription, and my office will continue to hold them to that standard,” declared Attorney General James, emphasizing the importance of upholding consumer rights and enforcing equitable business practices.

Ongoing Dedication to Consumer Protection

This recent legal triumph against Cerebral underscores Attorney General James’s unwavering dedication to shielding consumers from deceptive subscription practices. By holding companies accountable for their actions, she seeks to ensure fair treatment for New Yorkers and compliance with the laws governing subscription services. The settlement sends a resounding message that the Attorney General’s Office will not tolerate practices that exploit consumers and undermine their rights.

As the legal landscape adapts to emerging challenges in the digital era, Attorney General Letitia James continues to champion consumer interests. The settlement with Cerebral stands as a significant milestone in her efforts to curb deceptive subscription practices, establishing a precedent for businesses to prioritize transparent and consumer-friendly processes.