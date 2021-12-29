New Bill under New York State law aims to hold social media companies responsible for misinformation

Under recently passed New York State law, social media companies will be held responsible for spreading fake news. New York will be able to hold social media companies accountable for promoting misinformation, eating disorders, and “other illegal content that may harm others,” according to a new proposal designed as an alternative solution to federal law. The new bill, sponsored by State Senator Brad Hoylman (Democratic Republic of Manhattan), is prompted by lawmakers across the country trying to repair damage attributed to Facebook and Instagram that was revealed by a whistleblower in a series of leaks.

However, according to Article 230 of the Federal Communications Integrity Act, technology companies are not responsible for the content posted by users and their control methods. The law protects Internet service providers such as AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon, as well as social media and Internet platforms,, for example, Facebook, Twitter, and Google. Given that the main aim of the bill is to be in the middle of corporate relations between media and platform companies, questions are surfacing that directly relate to the monetary value of news and information.

Technical law experts told The Post that New York State social media law will raise serious constitutional questions as t is subjected to misuse and it is a high possibility that it will be overturned in court. The Senatorial bill will add a new cause of lawsuit to the New York State Penal Code, allowing consultants for city corporations, the state attorney general, and even individuals to sue Big Tech for their own actions. A “reckless” contribution to the spread of misinformation and harassment on the Internet.

The laws add little to the state’s Penal Code, including a new cause for the disturbance movement that allows Normal State legal professionals, city business consultants, or non-public residents to sue companies or individuals for “knowingly or recklessly” contributing to such problems as selling self-harm or misinformation about vaccines. ”

Ultimately, they’re pointing their fingers at the algorithms that power companies like Facebook and Twitter, the software that decides what content consumers see and when they see it. More worried for Democrats is that major social media channels root out hate speech, harassment, disinformation, and terrorism-related content. The law provides for a portion of the state’s criminal code, including a new law enforcement ground that allows state attorneys, counselors for city corporations, or non-public voters to take legal action after companies.