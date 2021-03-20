Next year, Qualcomm will release custom CPUs for devices

Qualcomm reported at the beginning of the deal’s announcement that Nuvia’s CPUs would be used in flagship phones, laptops, and other devices. Now that the San Diego Corporation has finalized the purchase, it has also unveiled a big plan as a result of the transaction, which is that the brand, Qualcomm to release custom CPU for devices.

“These will be the very first Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm to be installed in the second half of 2022 and would be designed for elevated ultrasound laptops, along with the latest internal CPUs from Qualcomm.”

When should we expect from these custom CPUs from Qualcomm?

Between the time silicon is sampled by manufacturers and the time it appears in commercially available products, it typically takes a long time.

As a result, Qualcomm custom CPUs will appear in lightweight notebooks as early as late 2022 or (more likely) in 2023.

Even so, this will be the first time we see custom Qualcomm CPUs in notebooks.

And it’s difficult not to see this as a retaliation against Apple’s recent Arm-based computers, which all use Apple’s M1 processor.

However, there’s really no indication on when Qualcomm and Nuvia’s new custom CPUs will make their way into phones, but we’re assuming the thermally limited climate of smartphones would be a far harder challenge to overcome than the laptop space.

For someone who doesn’t know, manufacturers sampling a product and it shows in commercially available products are two entirely different things, with a major time gap in between.

If we don’t see new laptops with these new chips before late 2022 or even 2023, we’ll be disappointed. However, we anticipate that the wait will be worthwhile, as this will be the first time we see custom Qualcomm CPUs inside notebooks. We’re excited to put the laptop to the test and see how it stacks up against Apple’s M1 CPU, which is currently the leader of the pack.

And since this is only for laptops, it was too early to determine if Qualcomm and Nuvia’s customized CPUs would appear in phones. Creating a customized chip for a phone comes with its own set of challenges due to the distinct form factor. It’ll be exciting to see what kind of performance these new chips will provide.

