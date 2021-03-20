Vaccination Centers for COVID-19 Will Now Be ‘Visible On Apple Maps’ Here’s What You Need to Know

Vaccine destinations from VaccineFinder, a site operated by Boston Children’s Hospital that offers information on vaccine eligibility and availability, have been added to Apple Maps. People should use Apple Maps to look for nearby vaccination clinics or ask Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccine?” Over 20,000 venues are now identified, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

Each vaccine site listing in Apple Maps contains the location’s hours of operation and contact information, as well as a link to the provider’s website where you can check vaccine availability and schedule an appointment.

Apple joins a number of other tech firms in providing more ways for people to confirm their eligibility, find vaccination sites, and schedule vaccine appointments with the new feature.

VaccineFinder data will soon be added to Facebook’s COVID Information Center, allowing users to see where and when from which they can receive vaccinations.

The COVID Resource Center will be available on Instagram, and the group is developing WhatsApp chatbots to assist individuals in applying vaccinations between government and health officials.

Google will provide more options for finding vaccination-related information. Users can also use Google Maps and Google search to contact the local pharmacy owned and run by Albertsons Companies, such as Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons, Albertsons, Acme, Shaw’s, and Tom Thumb, with concerns about vaccination eligibility, availability, and appointment scheduling, using Business Messages.

By May 1st, the US federal government plans to launch its own vaccine-finding website, with all adults in the country being eligible for a vaccine at that time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 28% of adults in the United States have received their first vaccine dosage.

Must Read: https://techstory.in/computer-scientist-have-developed-a-system-to-spot-deepfakes/