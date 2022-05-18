Next@Acer 2022 Event announces complete lineup of 3D Gaming Laptop to Thin-And-Light Ultrabooks

The business showed the next-generation gaming laptops, ultrabooks, and accessories at its annual GPC (Global Press Conference) — Next@Acer 2022. The firm has also released a few high-end displays as well as a few limited edition devices. Following are some highlights from the Next@Acer 2022 event.

Acer Swift 3 OLED announced officially

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is the newest thin-and-light laptop, powered by an Intel Core CPU from the 12th generation. The laptop, as the name indicates, has a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

The laptop also has Intel EVO certification and promises to have a battery life of 10 hours in real-world use. Aside from the Acer Swift 3 OLED, the firm also revealed the Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop (SP514-51N) and the Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop (SP314-55/N). All of these laptops will be offered in a limited market beginning in May/July 2022.

Acer Vero Products also announced

Acer has added additional models to its Eco-Conscious Vero collection, including the Aspire Vero (AV14-51), a 14-inch laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, and the Aspire Vero (AV15-52), a 15-inch laptop with the same 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

The usage of OceanGlass trackpads produced from ocean-bound plastic is a standout feature of these laptops. Furthermore, these laptops include 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. They also offer storage and RAM expansion, and the laptops’ boxes are composed of recyclable plastic.

Acer SpatialLabs View

The Acer SpatialLabs View and Acer SpatialLabs View Pro are the company’s most recent monitors with native 4K resolution. With a starting price of $1,099, they are also some of the first 3D monitors that enable glasses-free stereoscopic 3D technology for gaming and home entertainment.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 And Acer Chromebook Tab 510 Launched

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Tab 510 are the company’s most recent ChromeOS-powered devices. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a 14-inch convertible laptop featuring a 16:10 WQXGA (2560×1600) screen and a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, as well as wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Acer TravelMate Series Launched

Acer has introduced a couple of travel-friendly laptops in the TravelMate series: the TravelMate P4, the TravelMate Spin P4, and the TravelMate P2 Series. All of these computers, once again, are powered by 12th generation Intel Core, Intel vPro, or AMD Ryzen Pro CPUs. The TravelMate Spin P4 is a touch screen laptop that supports AES 1.0 stylus and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Acer ConceptD Laptops Announcement

Acer’s ConceptD line also includes a few of creator-friendly laptops. The Acer ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro laptops are powered by up to a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU and up to an NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. These laptops have an OLED display that is Pantone certified and has 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

Acer Predator Helio 300 Launch

Acer has introduced two Predator Helio 300 laptop models. The standard Predator Triton 300 SE is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and an RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. The business also unveiled the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, which supports glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D.

