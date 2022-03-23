The NFL is a famous football league in the US. A significant part of the league is sponsorships which allow teams to make profits and manage expenses. While, previously, this was limited to traditional companies, with the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies, NFL allows teams to look for blockchain sponsors. The only restriction here is that they have banned specific tokens and crypto.

CNBC reported that NFL is allowing for blockchain sponsorships without taking too many risks from the regulatory front. Plus, the teams are still prohibited from promoting cryptocurrencies directly. There are some other bottom-line rules as well. Firstly, the period of the deal should be limited to 3 years to bring flexibility and not bind NFL or the teams. They have cited the long 20-year deal between Crypto.com and LA Staples Center for this. NFL is also planning to sell the blockchain rights to a company.

The league will also not allow the use of official logos in the ads that are promoted using the collaboration. Plus, teams are not permitted to engage in “product licensing arrangements” or NFT sponsorships. These partnerships are only for league level and will allow the use of logos in that case.

The reasons for so many restrictions are understandable. At this point, the regulatory landscape of blockchain and crypto ads is not very detailed. Therefore, they obviously wouldn’t want to do anything that puts a team of the whole championship at risk. Teams have been charged before for promoting their fan tokens and misleading fans. So, it wouldn’t have been something new. However, the fact that NFL is allowing it shows that their outlook on the subject has changed with the recent positive developments in the space.

About NFL

The National Football League (NFL), formerly the American Professional Football Association, is a significant American professional gridiron football organization that was created in 1920 in Canton, Ohio. Jim Thorpe, an excellent American athlete who was also a member of the league, served as its first president. In 1922, the current name was chosen.

After many years of insecurity and competition from rival leagues, the NFL emerged as the most powerful American professional football league. In the 1960s, the American Football League (AFL) posed the greatest significant threat to its dominance. In 1970, the NFL and the AFL merged to form a 26-team league that was known as the NFL at the time. The league has grown four times since then, adding six additional clubs.

