NFL reportedly planning ‘NFL Plus’ mobile streaming service

According to a story in The Athletic, the National Football League is working on its own subscription streaming service for mobile devices. The league is claimed to have briefed clubs on the idea during its annual meeting of owners, which took place in Palm Beach, Florida during the past several days. According to The Athletic, slides with “NFL+” branding and a hypothetical $5-per-month price point were shown during the presentations.

NFL Mobile, the NFL’s prior option for distributing in-market games to phones and tablets, would theoretically be replaced by the NFL Plus service. The NFL had an arrangement with Verizon and Yahoo to air select live games, but that deal came to an end last year when Verizon split up its multimedia operations. In 2017, Verizon lost its mobile exclusivity.

Many NFL fans outside of the United States already have access to a variety of streaming alternatives via smartphones and other devices. In nations like Canada and Japan, DAZN, for example, has exclusive rights to every NFL game. The NFL also has a streaming service called Game Pass that is available to overseas users.

The NFL Plus programme isn’t expected to start anytime soon, according to the Athletic article. The NFL will need to find a solution for mobile streaming before the 2022 season begins in September, according to the report.

The National Football League (NFL) is a 32-team professional American football league split evenly between the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC) (NFC). The NFL is one of the most well-known professional sports leagues in North America, as well as the world’s highest level of American football. Every NFL playoffs begin in August with a three-week preseason, accompanied by an eighteen-week regular season that runs from early September until the end of December (or early January in certain circumstances), with each club playing seventeen games and having one bye week.

Following the regular season, seven teams from each conference (four division winners and three wild card teams) advance to the playoffs, a single-elimination tournament that climaxes in the Super Bowl, which takes place in February and pits the AFC and NFC conference champions against one another. New York City is the league’s headquarters.

The NFL was founded in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but for the 1922 season, it was renamed the National Football League. After deciding champions through end-of-season standings for the first few years, the NFL adopted a playoff system in 1933, which culminated in the NFL Championship Game until 1966.