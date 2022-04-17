NFT and Metaverse element’s to be included in Sega’s Super Game Proposal

Sega, one of the most powerful Japanese game development companies, has revealed more information about its “Super Game” initiative and how new technologies such as NFTs and the metaverse may be incorporated into it. According to the company, the “Super Game” framework includes a set of requirements that games based on this new philosophy must meet.

According to Sega’s executive VP Shuji Utsumi, the requirements for these games include a multi-platform release, global multi-language development, a simultaneous worldwide release, and development as AAA titles with large budgets. All of this suggests that these games will be developed as “global blockbusters.”

Sega has already registered the “Sega NFT” trademark in Japan in December, although it has also stated that gamers may abandon the NFT experiments within the company if they see them as a money-making scheme.

The “connected” characteristic of different IPs could also mean that Sega plans to develop metaverses for its IPs. However, this is not a new idea, as another Japanese developer is already going in this direction. Bandai Namco is currently developing a multi-IP metaverse, with Gundam being the first IP developed in this plan.

Kikuchi likewise indicated how its ‘Very Game’ plan could prompt a metaverse drive in which various games are interconnected with one another, taking note of that, We are additionally growing Super Game according to the viewpoint of how different games can be associated with one another.