Xcom 2 Is Free On The Epic Store

This week’s free games on the Epic Games Store include XCOM 2 for PC. When Alien Mode in XCOM 2 is temporarily free on the Epic Games Store, players will be able to join the battle against Alien Mode. Insurmountable and XCOM 2 are free games on the Epic Games Store this week. Between now and next week, April 21, the Epic Games Store will allow users to download XCOM 2 and Insurmountable for free. As far as we know, XCOM 2 will be a free-to-play game, and various DLCs will be purchased separately.

It looks like the free-to-play won’t be included in the coming weeks, but developer Firaxis XCOM 2 will be releasing various DLCs, including the excellent War of the Chosen expansion. It appears that this is just the base version of Firaxis Games XCOM 2, although looking at the in-game store page it would seem that players will be able to upgrade to the “Collection” bundle. Firaxis Games’ XCOM 2 turn-based strategy sequel and ByteRockers climber are on sale this week on the Epic Games Store for free. XCOM 2, the critically acclaimed tactical turn-based strategy game from Firaxis Games is now available for free to claim and play forever only condition is you have an Epic account and claim it by April 21, 2022.

Unlike most sequels, the sequel involves the player failing the original game’s final mission, leaving Earth at the mercy of alien invaders. It’s been twenty years since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces,” reads the excellent white paper for XCOM 2.

Insurmountable is a survival climbing game with a procedurally generated environment from ByteRockers Games, while XCOM 2 probably needs no introduction as it is the sequel to 2K and Firaxis’ critically acclaimed alien scam strategy game XCOM. These are two very different games: XCOM 2 is a real-time strategy game where you control your team to take on invaders, while Insurmountable is about fighting nature. The gameplay of the sequel will be familiar to fans of The Enemy Unknown’s alien-hunting remake or any turn-based strategy that uses grid combat.

XCOM 2 is considered one of the best turn-based strategy games of recent years, so it's great to see it being given away for free through the Epic Games Store.