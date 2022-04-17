Archie Comics launches NFT collection

The classic comic book company Archie Comics is developing its first profile pic NFT collection inspired by “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” According to Archie executives, these 66,666 Sabrina-themed NFTs will drop on Palm NFT Studio on May 16th. In keeping with the “666” theme, each of Archie’s new NFTs will cost $66.66.

Anyone who owns one of these “Archiverse: Eclipse” NFTs will get exclusive access to a submission portal where they can send story ideas or fan art related to their NFT character. Archie Comics will use some of these submissions in an upcoming book called “Archieverse Collides #1.”

The 66,666 NFTs are profile pictures (PFP) with randomized traits—akin to Bored Ape Yacht Club or Azuki avatars—and they’re based in the world of the Archie Horror imprint and inspired by “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which became a Netflix series. Archie artists Laura Braga and Vincezo Federici illustrated the NFTs.

They’re releasing on May 16 alongside the next Blood Moon, and will sell for $66.66 apiece. But purchasers get more than just a social media avatar: They also gain access to a private Archieverse community, where they can share custom backstories for their owned characters—and those details could be plucked and used within future comic books.

“As people develop their storylines, we’ll be working to publish those with you,” said Jesse Goldwater, creative consultant at Archie Comics and son of CEO Jon Goldwater. “You’re going to get creator credits and all sorts of other cool, unique perks, and opportunities with it.”

How exactly that process will work has yet to be fully fleshed out. Goldwater told Decrypt that the Archie Comics creative team will trawl the private Discord community at first in search of character and story ideas, but the process could become more formalized.

Archie CEO Jon Goldwater says, “Archie Comics has been a beloved part of millions of households around the world for over 80 years. We began our life as a comics publisher and brought the world a cast of characters and storylines that readers of all ages could relate to, taking care to be inclusive as the world grew and changed around us.

When we launched Archie Horror in 2015, we paved the way for our evolution from a premier publisher to a world class entertainment brand when we brought the world to Riverdale through six seasons so far. As we watched the emergence of this exciting new technology, and a new fandom growing around it.

we knew we had to find the right partner and platform to introduce Archie 3.0; with the same care and consistency that we have established in everything we do. We cannot wait to introduce the gang to a whole new audience in a whole new way.