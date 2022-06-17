Nifty Newsletter: Mastercard to enable direct NFT purchase, NFT floor prices collapse and more

Concerns with toy manufacturers like Mattel and NFT intellectual property rights holders, as well as Mastercard and other payment card providers, were among the topics that were discussed in this week’s editions of the Toys “R” Us email newsletters. [CDATA Email messages sent out this week included an additional emphasis on Mattel’s commitment over the long term to an NFT marketplace.

Investors in cryptocurrencies would be interested in receiving further information on the decline in the floor price of popular collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks. This week’s edition of Nifty News includes stories about Kraft Foods making an application for a patent and Seth Green getting back together with his old Bay Area Comedy Troupe. Both of these stories are among the top headlines.

As a consequence of a partnership between Cryptoys, a marketplace for NFTs, and two of the most successful toy companies in the world, Barbie and Hot Wheels, both of these brands are now accessible inside the context of the metaverse. These brands will be available for purchase by customers in the same way that other NFTs are sold to customers. Richard Dickson, who is the CEO of the toy firm, is the one who has the opinion that the metaverse has a lot of potential for the future of his company. OnChain Studios, the company responsible for developing the Cryptoys virtual reality environment, has announced that they would include toys in the next generation of video games that they build.

The business anticipates that the Cryptoys NFT marketplace, which will be supported by the Flow blockchain, will become operational by the summer of 2022. This information was made available to us by the company, which was nice of them. Mattel and Wax are working together to bring a brand-new range of Hot Wheels NFT automobiles to market in 2021. Mattel’s familiarity with non-fungible tokens (NFT) is a direct result of the work the company has done in the past on the Wax blockchain; thus, this move will be a logical next step for the organization. Experiments were carried out to investigate the potential outcomes of the NFT market.

Before you can purchase NFTs, you will need to first convert a cryptocurrency such as bitcoin or ether into another form. The company has 2.9 billion Mastercards in circulation, and they want to make it as easy as possible for customers to buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company is going to use this method, rather than asking customers to make a preliminary purchase of cryptocurrency to do business with them.

Customers are now able to make their purchases of NFTs of their own will as a direct result of the development of a payment method for NFTs, which was carried out in conjunction with the most prosperous financial services organization in the whole globe. MoonPay and Mastercard have begun working together to provide customers access to the on-ramp and off-ramp services for bitcoin transactions as a result of their newly established partnership. This is something that may happen given the links that the corporation has to the credit card industry.