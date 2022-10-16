Nikola founder Trevor Milton found guilt of three of four counts of fraud

Trevor Milton, the founder, and former chairman and CEO of electric heavy truck maker Nikola was found guilty on Friday. Three out of four counts of fraud were charged. It is related to the false statement he made to drive up the value of the company stock. Jurors found him guilty of one count of securities fraud and both of the wire fraud counts.

Milton will be sentenced on Jan. 27. He faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all four counts. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damien Williams said, “Trevor Milton lied to Nikola’s investors — over and over and over again. That’s a fraud, plain and simple.” Williams said that the case against Milton should “serve as a warning” to others who make misrepresentations to investors.

Williams’ office in Manhattan had alleged that Milton lied about “nearly all aspects of the business” he founded in 2014 during his time leading the company. Those lies, prosecutors said, were intended to induce investors to bid up the price of Nikola’s stock. “On the backs of those innocent investors taken in by his lies, he became a billionaire virtually overnight,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in his opening statement in September.

IPO

Nikola’s stock price briefly surged to over $90 per share in June 2020, just days after it went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. For a short period, Nikola — a company with no revenue — was more valuable than century-old Ford Motor. That ambitious valuation didn’t last. Nikola’s shares fell sharply once Milton was forced out of the company in September 2020, after the company’s board of directors found that some of the fraud allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research had merit.