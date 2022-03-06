Nintendo doesn’t want to enter the metaverse

Nintendo won’t be hopping onto the metaverse train for the time being, as it doesn’t know how it would use the concept to offer Nintendo’s “fresh surprises and fun”.

In recent financial earnings Q&A, president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about Nintendo’s ambitions for the metaverse and NFTs, but only addressed the former.

“The metaverse is attracting the attention of many companies around the world, and we believe that it has great potential,” read a translation of the official answer on VGC. “In addition, when the metaverse is mentioned in the media, software such as Animal Crossing is sometimes cited as an example, and in this sense, we are interested in it.”

But precisely how the metaverse could fit into the multiverse of Nintendo franchises remains a mystery. “On the other hand, it is not easy to define what kind of surprise and fun the metaverse can provide to customers…If we can find a way to communicate our ‘Nintendo approach’ to many people in an easy-to-understand manner, we may be able to consider something, but we do not believe that this is the case at this time,” concluded the answer from Nintendo.

The metaverse is a concept gaining huge steam in the tech world right now. While there’s no one clear version of what a metaverse is, the basic idea is that it would offer a persistent virtual world that breaks down barriers between online services, connected by a single economy.