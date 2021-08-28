Nintendo Exclusive Bravely Default 2 Hits Steam

Gamescom is one of the events of the most important game of the year, so it’s a good time to make announcements and unveil surprises. Square Enix announced Thursday that the Bravely Default II game will be released on September 2 on PC and Steam.

Brave Standard II, which began as an exclusive Nintendo Switch when it was released a year and six months ago, will be released next week on Steam on September 2. Since the main game Square Enix, we’ve seen a few exclusive Nintendo Switch games, but it was the main game Octopath Traveler that landed on Steam in 2019. Brave Default II hits the PC next week in September.

Bold Default, a game that is known as exclusive to Nintendo and the latest entry in the franchise, starts on the Switch. The main thing is that it comes to Steam, making Default 2, which has been limited to the Nintendo Switch since its release earlier this year, the first major game to go onto Nintendo consoles (it was the second one left on the Nintendo 3DS). Essentially, Bold Default starts on Switch.

Square Enix announced a three-minute trailer on its official YouTube channel, confirming that the JRPG Bravely Default II will be released on Steam on September 2. The trailer shows fights and conversations in the game, teases what players can expect in terms of story and characters, and introduces the game’s IPC. Bravely 2 was released on February 26 for the Nintendo Switch, and Square Enix presented the game as a return to form for the series, with the producers of its predecessors apologizing for its quality. Brave Default II is a turn-based JRPG that will be released under his name in February 2021 and will be the third major game of the Default series as well as some mobile remakes of the original games.

A trailer for the game suggests that it contains the same content as the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Although Default II, released last month for Nintendo Switch, wasn’t as impressive as expected, I still think it’s a game that role-playing game lovers should have on their watch list.

This means that the port of Brave Default II will mark the first time in the history of the Brave Default series that a game on a system that is not Nintendo hardware is. It is possible that the high sales of the game on other platforms have convinced Square Enix to make an HD remaster of the older games in the future to bring them to modern systems.

The biggest criticism of Default 2 is the large number of counter-attacks that enemies can use against the player, forcing players to behave like crazy to survive boss battles. The player’s character comes with a stock of three additional BP by default, which can be used to turn a character into Brave but can use more than one BP to perform multiple actions.

I dare say that it will look crisper and smoother on the PC than on Nintendo Switch, but it does not change the teething troubles of the JRPGs to make the jump to the PC as far as we can see what the port will look like. I dare say that it looks crisper and smoother than on the PC, but it’s far from Nintendo replacing it. Not every game from FF I, II, XII, XV, and Tactics Online is ported. The PC port should be a pleasant surprise for many PC JRPG enthusiasts who commented on the three-minute trailer on YouTube. Onion Games has released a Steam page for their next release, Amour.