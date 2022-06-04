Nintendo Is Skipping Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 starts August 24, 2022, but Nintendo is not going to show up, meaning there is no Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda, or Animal Crossing. Unlike last year, Gamescom 2022 will run both digitally and physically. Based on last year, we are likely to also see EA, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Activision, SEGA, Team17, Koch Media, Konami, and others making Gamescom 2022 appearances. Gamescom is a trade show for video games held annually at Koelnmesse in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

This latest confirmation about Nintendo comes courtesy of GamesWirtschaft, the German games company, where Nintendo responded to a query regarding its plans for its Gamescom event in 2022. Some believe that Nintendo may have specific plans to announce before the next Gamescom, that it would expand its global audience beyond that of Gamescom. Gamescom is already gearing up for coping with a lack of one of its biggest manufacturers this year, that being Nintendo, who announced they had no plans for Gamescom 2022, Prior to the pandemic, Nintendo had quite a big presence at Gamescom.

Held in Cologne, Germany Gamescom is the largest video games event worldwide, drawing in more guests each year than Europe’s own E3 trade show. Gamescom is the largest game trade event worldwide (measured both in terms of exhibit space and attendees), with a total attendance of 370,000 visitors in 2018, with 1,037 exhibitors exhibiting from 56 countries.

Gamescom is used by many video game developers to showcase upcoming games and game-related hardware. Alongside Gamescom is Devcom, the part of the convention dedicated to video game development, although activities at Devcom are ongoing throughout the year.

We have put together a list of some of the biggest video game events, conferences, and online streams scheduled for 2022, so you will know where to get your fix. While exact details about the inaugural Opening Night Live show for this year have yet to be shared, it is safe to assume the show will present us with the biggest swath of gaming news this year judging by what Gamescom has to offer. Both Sony PlayStation and Nintendo tend to save their biggest announcements for their respective shows (the State of Play and Nintendo Direct, respectively), but that does not mean that we will not see PlayStation games appearing on opening night Live.

Nintendo has confirmed it will not make any appearances, or announcements, at this year’s upcoming Gamescom, which is taking place later this year. Inspired by the reaction to The Game Awards reveal, which included a handful of new game announcements, Keighley wanted to do the same thing at Gamescom. Nintendo had played games, had a live stage with announcements and news, and had done the same thing for the past few years. While that does not necessarily mean that Nintendo has given up on Gamescom in the near future, it does provide German and other European Nintendo fans an excuse to make the trip across Germany and see like-minded peers. Let us know your thoughts on Nintendo and the rest of the companies skipping Gamescom 2022, and whether or not you are interested in attending it in person.