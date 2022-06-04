Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is Coming To PC

During Yesterday’s State of Play, Insomniac announced a remastered version of Spider-Man to hit PCs on August 12, 2022. Spider-Man, the acclaimed Insomniac superhero title from Marvel, is porting over to PC on August 12, 2022. Insomniac Games PlayStation exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also set to make a debut on PC in 2022. Sony made the announcement during their June State of Play presentation.

Given how beloved a character Spider-Man is, and how frustrated many fans were with PlayStations exclusivity when the Miles Morales 2020 was announced, the Marvel Spider-Man series coming to PC is a big win for Marvel fans who do not own Sonys console but would like to experience Insomniacs well-received approach to the character themselves. Playstation revealed through its official blog post at the announcement that the series has sold more than 33 million copies across the PS4 and PS5 consoles, as of May 15, 2022.

Spider-Man Remastered PC trailer (4K)https://t.co/gAs8kfibmg PlayStation Blog also confirms that Miles Morales is coming to PC as wellhttps://t.co/T9xbkmUnIM pic.twitter.com/ZdeSHPo0LP — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 2, 2022

Sony's new "State of Play" showcased the trailer for Spider-Man Remastered which confirmed an August 12th release date for Marvel Spider-Man Remastered and the PlayStation blog confirmed Miles Morales is coming to PC as well this Fall. We have no date for the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but the game is going to be coming out sometime during the fall of this year for PC.

Technical specifications are yet to be revealed, however, Insomniac Games has confirmed it will be the full release version of both games. Insomniac said in a post to PlayStation Blog that both games will have controller support, along with keyboard and mouse controls. Insomniac Games assured players that both PlayStation-exclusive titles will feature extra PC-specific, stock features like customizable rendering settings and ray-tracing reflections, and more features to be announced at a later date.

PlayStations seemed to be strategically publishing games to PC after they had a long lifespan on the PlayStation consoles and to help promote sequels. Spider-Man Remastered will be developed by Nixxes Software. Jurjen Katsman, founder of PlayStations partner studio Nixxes Software, noted the company is a big fan of the works Insomniac Games has done, including those games, and is honored to be helping Insomniac Games bring games to PC.