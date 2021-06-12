Nintendo leaks Ubisoft’s secret game ‘Mario+Rabbids’ and Twitter cannot keep calm

Ubisoft is no stranger to game leaks that come in all shapes and sizes. However, just like us, it might not have foreseen the shocking surprise Nintendo had in store for them. The new game ‘Mario+Rabbids’ that was supposed to be a surprise came out at a surprisingly early time almost six hours before the event in which it was to be revealed. Except for a trailer, everything else including three screenshots and details concerning the game was doing its round on the internet way before its time. What makes it all the more interesting is that the game, supposedly a teaming up of Nintendo and Ubisoft, ended up with the former taking an early step, supposedly by accident, outing it way before the Ubisoft Forward.

And not so surprisingly, the game doing early rounds caught the attention of netizens, and responses and reactions have been pouring in ever since.

Here are a few reactions and responses from Twitter.

The absolute bliss of shocking surprises.

Feels relevant with the new Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope situation pic.twitter.com/eKNuj7UDTT — Master Trainer Peter (@PFulkerPT) June 12, 2021

Two nickels are not too bad after all.

if i had a nickel for every time a mario + rabbids game got leaked right before its initial reveal, i’d have 2 nickels, which isn’t a lot but its weird that it happened twice right pic.twitter.com/AjdOpD09FO — Carlos (@SomeKirbyFan) June 12, 2021

That makes more sense.

Nintendo leaked Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope cause they just wanted to stick true to the original also being leaked Lol pic.twitter.com/1ucmT3fjNm — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) June 12, 2021

Leaked or not, the excitement is always on point.

Damn Nintendo. I love waking up at the best times. Anyway, MARIO + RABBIDS 2 LETS GO! pic.twitter.com/FZOufPnEMi — ExpandDong (@ExpandDong15) June 12, 2021

A better explanation will be hard to come by.

Left or right, there is only one topic.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a sequel/follow-up to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, has leaked on Nintendo's website ahead of today's E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward. https://t.co/MhpVhm4m1n pic.twitter.com/tLdQV911gt — IGN (@IGN) June 12, 2021

Banner for the unannounced Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, featuring a Rabbid Rosalina. pic.twitter.com/Tivv426WaK — Comet Observatory (@CometObservator) June 12, 2021

Talk about coincidences.

ok, the fact that BOTH mario + rabbids games leaked ahead of E3 is hilarious. 4 years ago, it was a ubisoft employee. this time, a nintendo intern fucked up. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/VoO9vD4uSw — JOURDON⚡ (𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐌𝐲 𝐁-𝐃𝐚𝐲 🎂) (@DynamoSuperX) June 12, 2021

Looks like it was inevitable.

Nintendo when no one’s leaked anything from their E3 (Still super excited for the new Mario + Rabbids) pic.twitter.com/I543KJR4bJ — Emerson the Skuntank🏳️‍🌈#BLM (@SkunkyEmerson) June 12, 2021

Happy accidents never go out of vogue.

Nintendo just accidentally revealed the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle by opening their website hours before the Ubisoft E3 Presentation. pic.twitter.com/fXmCEirwcA — Well-Known Mario Facts (@WellFacts) June 12, 2021

As long as the coolness factor is in tact, nothing else matters.

YOOO THE MARIO + RABBIDS GAME LEAKED EARLY!! 😱 This looks super cool though!! pic.twitter.com/1njdNZwhZ8 — Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) June 12, 2021

Hope nobody gets fired. After all, it is part of the game.