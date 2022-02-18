Nintendo Store Website Relaunches With Free Shipping

Nintendo has relaunched its digital storefront by the name of My Nintendo Store. It essentially brings all Nintendo products under one roof for the Nintendo audience American, so you can now shop for games, merchandise, and more in one place. For all intents and purposes, the official Nintendo Shop website remains true to its purpose of showcasing. Don’t expect this to mean the storefront is more stocked than before Nintendo files, The store is still missing a lot of popular items.

It is important to note that the Nintendo Store website has been upgraded to be more user-friendly and offer an alternative way to purchase Nintendo-related products. You can also purchase digital copies of Nintendo Switch games Nintendo Switch directly from My Nintendo Store and download them to your console. It will also feature the option of free shipping on physical items, which previously wasn’t the case. Stamps also appear on any Nintendo-licensed merchandise, such as stickers, game manuals, or apparel, it says “Officially Licensed Product of Nintendo, Inc.”

Many of Nintendo’s most popular products are also advertised on the front page of the My Nintendo Store website. The new store home page contains hyperlinks to hubs for games, Nintendo hardware, merchandising specials, sales and discounts, and Nintendo characters. It looks like Nintendo either listened to the feedback or was forced to respond, as it has now been confirmed that the official Nintendo Shop website has been relaunched with a completely redesigned design.

There are also hubs for Nintendo Rewards, a form of Nintendo Rewards that Nintendo players earn by purchasing games and purchases in addition to Nintendo Switch Online. Users who have linked their Nintendo Network ID Wallet (used with Wii U and Nintendo 3DS family systems) to their Nintendo Account Wallet (used with Nintendo Switch family systems) can use the shared balance to purchase content on any of these consoles as long as until the end of March 2023. Even after the end of March 2023 and for the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to re-download games and DLC, receive software updates and play online on Nintendo Wii U and 3DS family consoles.

The relaunch is great as My Nintendo Store is also planning to add exclusive products into the store. There is a large banner at the top which confirms that Nintendo will be offering free shipping on all orders above $49.99. There is a term that says the offer can be changed at any given time so if you are looking to buy Nintendo’s merchandise you should look into it. It looks like the company is making their purchase experience more consumer-friendly for anyone who wants to buy first-party Nintendo merch.