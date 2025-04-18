Nintendo fans across the globe have been eagerly awaiting more details about the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, and now there’s a clear path forward. Nintendo has confirmed that retail pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 24, 2025, in the United States. In a recent announcement, the company reaffirmed launch pricing, bundle details, and shared new insights on accessories as the June 5 release date draws closer.

Despite an ever-changing tech market, Nintendo has maintained the pricing for its new flagship console as previously announced. The base Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $449.99, while the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will launch at $499.99.

These price points are consistent with the April 2, 2025, announcement and reflect Nintendo’s decision to keep the core offering accessible while packaging its best-selling franchises for added value.

Accompanying the console at launch will be two major game titles—Mario Kart World, priced at $79.99, and Donkey Kong Bananza, at $69.99. Both games will be available in physical and digital formats with identical pricing.

Accessory Price Adjustments Reflect Market Conditions

While the console and game prices remain unchanged, Nintendo has adjusted pricing for some accessories due to “market conditions.” These changes apply to various add-ons for the Nintendo Switch 2, including redesigned Joy-Con 2 controllers, a new Pro Controller, and several utility accessories.

Here’s the latest pricing breakdown for Nintendo Switch 2 accessories:

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99

Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB) – $59.99

These prices reflect modest increases in manufacturing and shipping costs, which have impacted the electronics industry over the last few quarters. The new Joy-Con controllers, for example, are expected to feature improved ergonomics and haptic feedback—justifying their higher price tag.

Why the Pre-Order Delay?

The announcement also included an apology from Nintendo regarding the delay in opening pre-orders. Originally expected earlier in the month, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will now officially open on April 24, 2025.

While the company didn’t provide a detailed explanation for the delay, it noted that the extra time was meant to “reduce some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing.” With demand projected to be exceptionally high, the move appears to be aimed at avoiding the chaos and frustration of stock shortages that plagued previous console launches.

Launch Day: June 5, 2025

Fans won’t have to wait long after pre-orders go live. The Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled to launch nationwide on June 5, 2025. Retailers across the U.S. will begin fulfilling pre-orders, and the console will be available both in-store and online. It remains unclear whether Nintendo will offer any special editions or exclusive launch-day promotions, but more details are expected to emerge closer to release.

A Focus on Value and Ecosystem Expansion

Nintendo’s pricing strategy highlights its focus on value-packed bundles and an expanded hardware ecosystem. The inclusion of Mario Kart World in the launch bundle is a savvy move, considering the enduring popularity of the franchise. Meanwhile, Donkey Kong Bananza is expected to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers looking for fresh platforming action.

On the hardware side, the inclusion of a Switch 2 Camera and high-speed microSD Express support points to more diverse use cases and content creation opportunities on the new system.

By keeping pricing consistent despite economic headwinds, Nintendo is betting big on strong demand and customer goodwill. The modest accessory price adjustments are unlikely to deter buyers, especially as the Switch 2 promises to deliver a leap forward in performance, display quality, and interactive gameplay experiences.

The delayed pre-orders may have caused some concern, but Nintendo’s decision to maintain pricing for its main products suggests a confidence in its launch strategy and product lineup.

With pre-orders opening April 24 and the official launch on June 5, the countdown is officially on. Whether you’re looking to dive into Mario Kart World or explore Donkey Kong Bananza, the Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting gaming releases of 2025.