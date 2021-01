Nio has been doing really well in China. The no of deliveries made by the company has already increased in 2020 by a huge margin. And now the company is conducting an event where it will introduce its new Sedan, a larger battery for EVs, new automation software, and more. This means that Tesla will face an even higher competition in China if the latest releases are excellent. The blog will be live at 3:30 PM IST, covering everything of the Nio live event. Stay Tuned!