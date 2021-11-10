NIO Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NIO inc. a leading company of premium smart electric vehicle makers reported its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday. It is listed on New York Stock Exchange by the symbol of (NYSE: NIO).
Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2021
Vehicle sales
They were increased to RMB8,636.8 million ( around US$1,340.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 102.4% from the third quarter of 2020.
The vehicle margin
It was 18.0%, compared with 14.5% in the third quarter of 2020
Total revenues
They were increased to RMB9,805.3 million (US$1,521.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 116.6% from the third quarter of 2020.
Gross profit
It was RMB1,993.2 million (US$309.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 240.3% from the third quarter of 2020.
The gross margin
It was 20.3%, compared with 12.9% in the third quarter of 2020.
Loss from operations
It was RMB991.9 million (US$153.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 4.9% from the third quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB726.3 million (US$112.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 19.0% from the third quarter of 2020.
Net loss
It was RMB835.3 million (US$129.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 20.2% from the third quarter of 2020.
Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 569.7 million (US$88.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 42.9% from the third quarter of 2020.
Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders
It was RMB2,858.9 million (US$443.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 140.7% from the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 333.6% from the second quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021.
NIO repurchased 1.418% equity interest in NIO China from a minority strategic investor for a total consideration of RMB2.5 billion and recorded an amount of RMB2,023.5 million (US$314.0 million) in accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value.
Basic and diluted net losses
They were both RMB1.82 (US$0.28) in the third quarter of 2021.
Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.36 (US$0.06).
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investment
They were RMB47.0 billion (US$7.3 billion) as of September 30, 2021.
Financial Statement:
NIO INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|Amounts expressed in Renminbi (“RMB”) unless otherwise stated
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2021 (US$)
|Revenues:
|Vehicle sales
|4,266,788
|7,911,813
|8,636,765
|1,340,405
|Other sales
|259,172
|536,234
|1,168,536
|181,354
|Total revenues
|4,525,960
|8,448,047
|9,805,301
|1,521,759
|Cost of sales:
|Vehicle sales
|(3,649,069
|)
|(6,308,001
|)
|(7,078,180
|)
|(1,098,516
|)
|Other sales
|(291,079
|)
|(566,125
|)
|(733,959
|)
|(113,909
|)
|The total cost of sales
|(3,940,148
|)
|(6,874,126
|)
|(7,812,139
|)
|(1,212,425
|)
|Gross profit
|585,812
|1,573,921
|1,993,162
|309,334
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|(590,783
|)
|(883,666
|)
|(1,193,122
|)
|(185,170
|)
|Selling, general and administrative
|(940,331
|)
|(1,497,760
|)
|(1,824,875
|)
|(283,216
|)
|Other operating (loss)/income, net
|(686
|)
|44,182
|32,910
|5,108
|Total operating expenses
|(1,531,800
|)
|(2,337,244
|)
|(2,985,087
|)
|(463,278
|)
|Loss from operations
|(945,988
|)
|(763,323
|)
|(991,925
|)
|(153,944
|)
|Interest income
|51,652
|193,034
|240,120
|37,266
|Interest expenses
|(108,761
|)
|(60,527
|)
|(77,190
|)
|(11,980
|)
|Share of losses of equity investees
|(13,638
|)
|(3,450
|)
|(35,631
|)
|(5,530
|)
|Other (loss)/income, net
|(29,049
|)
|48,907
|32,574
|5,055
|Loss before income tax expense
|(1,045,784
|)
|(585,359
|)
|(832,052
|)
|(129,133
|)
|Income tax expense
|(1,213
|)
|(1,811
|)
|(3,250
|)
|(504
|)
|Net loss
|(1,046,997
|)
|(587,170
|)
|(835,302
|)
|(129,637
|)
|Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value
|(142,742
|)
|(72,168
|)
|(2,023,534
|)
|(314,048
|)
|Net loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interests
|1,802
|61
|(14
|)
|(2
|)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc.
|(1,187,937
|)
|(659,277
|)
|(2,858,850
|)
|(443,687
|)
|Net loss
|(1,046,997
|)
|(587,170
|)
|(835,302
|)
|(129,637
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
|207,985
|(114,327
|)
|19,912
|3,090
|Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
|207,985
|(114,327
|)
|19,912
|3,090
|Total comprehensive loss
|(839,012
|)
|(701,497
|)
|(815,390
|)
|(126,547
|)