NIO Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NIO inc. a leading company of premium smart electric vehicle makers reported its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday. It is listed on New York Stock Exchange by the symbol of (NYSE: NIO).

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2021

Vehicle sales

They were increased to RMB8,636.8 million ( around US$1,340.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 102.4% from the third quarter of 2020.

The vehicle margin

It was 18.0%, compared with 14.5% in the third quarter of 2020

Total revenues

They were increased to RMB9,805.3 million (US$1,521.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 116.6% from the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit

It was RMB1,993.2 million (US$309.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 240.3% from the third quarter of 2020.

The gross margin

It was 20.3%, compared with 12.9% in the third quarter of 2020.

Loss from operations

It was RMB991.9 million (US$153.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 4.9% from the third quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB726.3 million (US$112.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 19.0% from the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss

It was RMB835.3 million (US$129.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 20.2% from the third quarter of 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 569.7 million (US$88.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 42.9% from the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders

It was RMB2,858.9 million (US$443.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 140.7% from the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 333.6% from the second quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021.

NIO repurchased 1.418% equity interest in NIO China from a minority strategic investor for a total consideration of RMB2.5 billion and recorded an amount of RMB2,023.5 million (US$314.0 million) in accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value.

Basic and diluted net losses

They were both RMB1.82 (US$0.28) in the third quarter of 2021.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.36 (US$0.06).

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investment

They were RMB47.0 billion (US$7.3 billion) as of September 30, 2021.

Financial Statement :

NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss