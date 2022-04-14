NITI Aayog CEO says EV equipment makers should recall batches involved in fire cases

NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant talked about the recent fires and automakers’ progress towards making better EVs. He stated that the original equipment manufacturers should voluntarily recall the batches of EVs that are involved in the recent fire cases. The chief also added the example of BMW and Volvo who have taken such steps to keep up with their customer’s confidence in their products.

Kant further stated that the batteries of the vehicles needed more attention as they are “complex in terms of manufacturing and maintenance. The manufacturing of cells isn’t regulated.. The battery management system needs to be strengthened. There has been a clear partnership between battery manufacturing and battery management.”

In India, the lithium-ion cells used in batteries are being imported for now. Kant pointed out that India has the world’s stringent testing standards, which should be ensured by manufacturers that all batteries are certified accordingly. He said, “We have stringent testing standards but OEMs need to certify batteries adhere to standards,”

As the concerns over the safety of EVs are growing, Kant said “there is nothing to panic about”, saying that every transition, across the world, has had its own challenges. “As the technology matures, there is a learning curve of the electric vehicle.”

EVs in India

Five incidents of EV fires occurred in the last two weeks across the country, according to the reports. It is known that around 40 Jitendra Electric vehicles have caught fire in Nashik recently in a transport container. Also, Ola Electric and Okinawa scooters caught fires a few weeks ago. These incidents have cast a showdow over the prospects of a nascent but fast-growing industry.

Refering to the probe ordered into these fire accidents, Kant said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is examining all isssues. Also, he said that the government will be taking stringent measures based on the investigation report. The reports will be examined and reported by the technical comittee. OEMs and the ministry team are both interacting.

Managing director of Hero Electric, the country’s largest electric two-wheeler maker, Naveen Minjal stated that the fire incidents were a wake up call for the industry to get its act together. It is said that the governemnt is most likely to add stricter regulations with reference to standards and how quickly one can launch the product. The officials of Okinawa and Ola EV are also in talks with the road minstry after the fire incidents. Media reported that the government is looking forward to have a comprehensice review of the EV eco system.