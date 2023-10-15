NLRB Accuses Elon Musk’s X of Wrongful Termination Over Employee’s Public Challenge to Return-to-Work Plans

In a recent development, Elon Musk’s enterprise, referred to as Company X for privacy, finds itself embroiled in a legal dispute with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The NLRB has lodged formal complaints against the organization concerning the dismissal of an employee who openly criticized the management’s new return-to-work policy. Notably, this is the first time such allegations have been raised against Company X, formerly known as Twitter.

The NLRB’s San Francisco branch, identified as “Region 20,” lodged these allegations, asserting that Company X had violated the National Labor Relations Act by terminating Yao Yue, a principal software engineer. The termination occurred shortly after Elon Musk assumed control of the company in late October. According to the NLRB, Yue’s termination was allegedly a result of their efforts to rally fellow Twitter employees who were discontented with Musk’s sudden alterations to the company’s work requisites. The allegations center around concerns of possible retaliation against employees expressing their dissenting opinions on the company’s evolving work policies.

CNBC reported that Musk communicated his expectations to Twitter employees via email, explicitly stating, “any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company.”

Allegations of Retaliatory Actions and Interference by X and Twitter Management

As per NLRB, Musk said, “If you can physically make it to an office and you don’t show up, resignation is accepted.”That led several workers to express “concern and outrage” over the directive to return to the office immediately, according to the original legal charge document that was filed in March.

In a recent legal charge document, former Twitter employee Ms. Yue accused the company of retaliatory actions after advocating against resignations and urging colleagues not to be fired. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has alleged that Twitter interfered with employees’ rights as guaranteed by national labor law.

Yue took to Twitter, encouraging her colleagues, “Don’t resign, let him fire you. You gain literally nothing out of resignation.” Additionally, she posted a message in a company Slack channel, emphasizing, “Don’t be fired. Seriously.”

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter’s parent company X, allegedly directed his management team to monitor online posts and Slack messages to identify individuals for termination. Five days after her online advocacy, Yue was terminated and informed that she had violated an unspecified company policy, according to the legal document.

The NLRB contends that X engaged in interference, restraint, and coercion against employees’ exercise of their rights under national labor law. A spokesperson for X has yet to provide a comment on the matter.

NLRB’s Commitment to Rectify Unlawful Termination and Restore Yue Yao’s Financial Stability

On November 15, Yue took to Twitter to announce her termination, stating, “After 12 amazing years and 3 weeks of chaos, I’m officially fired by Twitter. Never expected I would have stayed this long, and never expected I would be this relieved to be gone.”

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has announced its intention to restore Yao Yue to a position of financial stability by compensating for any direct or foreseeable pecuniary harm resulting from the unlawful conduct of the respondent. Additionally, the NLRB aims to address any consequential damages suffered by Yao Yue due to these unfair labor practices.

Furthermore, the NLRB is committed to providing all necessary and just remedies to rectify the alleged unfair labor practices. The board is determined to ensure that the actions taken will appropriately redress the situation and uphold the principles of fairness and justice.

To adjudicate this matter, a scheduled hearing has been set for January 30th in San Francisco, where all parties involved will have an opportunity to present their arguments and evidence in a fair and impartial legal process.