SEC Presses Elon Musk to Testify in Investigation of Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk, currently the wealthiest individual globally, is facing a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This legal action aims to compel Musk to testify in an ongoing inquiry regarding his $44 billion acquisition of the social media powerhouse Twitter. The details emerged in a court filing on Thursday.

This investigation signifies an escalation of a long-standing dispute between Musk and the SEC. It delves into whether Musk violated federal securities laws in 2022 when he purchased shares in Twitter, later rebranded as X. Additionally, the inquiry is scrutinizing Musk’s statements and disclosures made to the SEC concerning the acquisition deal.

In May 2022, the SEC initiated an inquiry into Elon Musk’s disclosure of his Twitter stake, investigating if he had properly filed the necessary paperwork.

In an official filing on a Thursday in May 2023, the SEC revealed that they had issued a subpoena to Musk, compelling him to testify at their San Francisco office. Musk had initially agreed to testify on September 15. However, just two days before the scheduled appearance, Musk raised a series of unfounded objections and informed the SEC that he would not be attending as previously agreed.

Elon Musk’s Defiance and SEC’s Ongoing Investigation: A Legal Standoff

Elon Musk firmly declined the SEC’s suggestions to schedule the deposition in Texas during either October or November, citing multiple objections in the process. He expressed concerns that the SEC’s proposed timeline was an attempt to “harass” him and emphasized the need for ample time for his legal team to thoroughly review potentially pertinent information within a recent biography about Musk, which was published just last month. This biography was seen as a valuable source of contextual material that could aid in a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

In the filed response, it was highlighted that Musk had indeed cooperated with the SEC by providing documents related to the ongoing investigation. Additionally, it was noted that Musk had previously participated in the investigative process by offering testimony through a video conference in July of the preceding year. These efforts underscored Musk’s willingness to cooperate with the SEC while also emphasizing the importance of allowing sufficient time for careful review and preparation.

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, informed by saying, “The SEC has already taken Mr. Musk’s testimony multiple times in this misguided investigation – enough is enough.”

In an official statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expressed its intention to request Elon Musk’s testimony as part of their lawful investigation, aiming to gather relevant information not currently within their possession. A spokesperson for the SEC opted not to provide additional comments.

Elon Musk’s Acquisition and Legal Battles with the SEC

Elon Musk became a major shareholder in Twitter after gradually acquiring a significant minority stake in the social media platform, a move initially disclosed in April 2022. Musk faced delays in filing the necessary disclosure, and he initially stated his intention to maintain a passive role as a stakeholder, implying no plans to exert influence over Twitter’s management or take over the company.

Shortly after, Musk accepted and then later declined a position on Twitter’s board. Towards the end of April, he announced his bid to acquire the company for $44 billion. However, he later sought to retract from the deal, claiming that Twitter was withholding information regarding extensive bot activity on its platform.

As legal pressures mounted, compelling him to complete the acquisition, Musk eventually finalized the purchase of Twitter in late October 2022.

Thursday’s filing marks the latest clash between Elon Musk and the SEC, an ongoing feud that began after Musk’s 2018 tweet where he expressed intentions to take Tesla, his electric car company, private with purported funding secured. Over the years, Musk has consistently criticized the SEC, which has initiated numerous investigations into his conduct.

Legal and Regulatory Challenges Mount for Elon Musk and Tesla

Musk posted on X, advocating for a comprehensive overhaul of these regulatory agencies and the establishment of a commission to penalize those who have misused their regulatory authority for personal and political gain.

Howard Fischer, a partner at the law firm Moses & Singer and a former SEC official, found Musk’s refusal to appear at the September testimony highly unusual. He emphasized that it’s uncommon for a senior executive with roles in public companies to not attend such proceedings.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday adds to Musk’s legal challenges. Prior reports by Reuters have highlighted an ongoing Justice Department investigation into Tesla regarding self-driving claims. Additionally, federal prosecutors in New York are looking into claims about Musk’s corporate benefits and statements concerning vehicle driving range.