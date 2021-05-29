Nobellium launches another cyberattack against US, reveals Microsoft

Microsoft has revealed that it believes the hacking group behind the SolarWinds hack has launched on 150 government agencies, think tanks, and other corporations. In the first days of the investigation of the SolarWinds hack, the Biden administration had determined the gravity of the suspected Russian spying campaign. The Dy. National Security Advisor had determined that at least nine federal security agencies were targeted.

Microsoft has revealed that this group which it has named “Nobellium” had sent out 3000 emails to various organizations this week many of which are in the United States.