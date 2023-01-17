Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS Smarwatch Launched In India Markets

This year, noise has brought something fresh! So, if you’ve been considering purchasing a new smartwatch, we have all the information you want right here.

The ColorFit Pro 4 GPS noise smartwatch has been given such a designation. If you’ve been wondering what this smartwatch has to offer! This new ColorFit Pro 4 GPS, according to this statement, will include a dedicated GPS system, Bluetooth calling, and other features. Now let’s look closely at the features that this new smartwatch has to offer.

But, if you are someone who loves smartwatches and especially if it’s a new fitness smartwatch then, you can have a look at this new smartwatch! This will be a great choice for many to go with who have been looking to get a great watch for great pricing.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS – All the features you need

If you’ve been considering the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 smartwatch’s inclusion. Using the official NoiseFit application, the firm has made progress in bringing GPS functionality. On the front, there will be a larger screen that is a 1.85-inch TFT display that can sustain a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

Additionally, this smartwatch will support a variety of physical trackers. An in-depth discussion of the feature has been provided here, where it has been stated that we will also see a period tracker, SPO2 meter, dedicated heart rate sensor, and sleep tracker. Also, you get support for many watch faces which it’s been said that with the Noise application, you will be able to access around 150 unique watch faces.

Here, the wristwatch will once again use newly created Tru Sync technology based on a single chipset, which will assist the users in making Bluetooth calls. Regarding the battery, it has been stated that the smartwatch would have a powerful battery that may last up to 7 days. The wristwatch will also have an IP68 designation for both dust and water resistance.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS – What’s the pricing?

Now, how much does the brand-new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS smartwatch cost? The cost of the smartwatch at launch is Rs. 2,999. If you’ve been debating where to buy it, you can do it right now through the Amazon India platform.

Conclusion – Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS can be a great choice for you to go with. This smartwatch will be a go-to option for enthusiasts who are having a tight budget of Rs. 2,999.