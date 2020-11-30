Nokia laptops receive BIS certification: might come to India soon!

Slowly but steadily all smartphone brands are expanding their product lineup to get a piece of every market. And one of the product everyone is working on are laptops. We have already seen laptops by Xiaomi and Huwaei in India and now even Nokia laptops might come to India very soon. As of now BIS listings show that their laptops have been certified and there might be two versions with an i3 and an i5.

Details of Nokia laptops

For those of you don’t know ‘BIS’ stands for “Bureau of Indian Standards”. In the listing details that has been out, the model numbers were NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S.

Talking about the specifications of the laptop we can expect to see a i3 and i5 version. All of these are 10th gen processors and of all the models 5 will be on i5 and the remaining on i3. There were no details of the RAM and storage on the listings.

Nokia’s move in the laptop market

Nokia has already been making smartphones, TVs, speaker systems, tws earphones and now it might soon add laptops to the list. It will great for the company if they are able to perform well in the segment. By doing this it might even be able to create an ecosystem of its own devices which might help its other devices sell better.

Morever its smartphones are not particularly doing very well in the market and its obvious that expanding to other segments can help the company a lot. But it will be important on the company’s part to make the laptops good and even important is to price them well.

